Switchbacks Win against Phoenix in Group Stage for Prinx USL Cup

Published on April 25, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC News Release







Colorado Springs, CO - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC opened their group stage campaign in the Prinx Tires USL Cup with a strong performance, earning a 1-0 victory over Phoenix Rising.

From the opening whistle, the Switchbacks imposed their will with an aggressive, fast-paced approach that kept Phoenix on the back foot. The club tallied seven shots in the first half alone while maintaining an impressive 81% passing accuracy, a clear reflection of their composure and precision in possession. Defensively, they disrupted Phoenix's rhythm with three key interceptions, consistently cutting off passing lanes and regaining control.

The breakthrough came in the 25', a moment that perfectly encapsulated the Switchbacks' persistence and attacking sharpness. #10 Adrien Perez delivered a dangerous corner kick into the heart of the box, igniting a scramble in front of goal. Defender #24 Talen Maples showed excellent awareness to redirect the ball, setting up #12 Isaiah Foster. Rising to the occasion, Foster seized possession, powered past a Phoenix defender, and unleashed a composed strike that ricocheted off the crossbar and bounced decisively over the goal line.

Holding the lead into the second half, the Switchbacks continued to assert their dominance, particularly on the defensive end. The team won five of six tackles, demonstrating discipline in key moments, while maintaining attacking pressure with 27 entries into the final third.

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Match Statistics:

Saves: COS: Colin Shutler (3) PHX: Chituru Odunze (2)

Goals: COS: Foster (A:Maples) (25'), PHX: N/A

YC:COS: Rocha (36'), Perez (61'), Williams (64'), Fjeldberg (73') Hanya (90+4') PHX: Balanzar De La Cruz (14'), Moursou (37'), Studenhofft (49'), Kah (90+3')







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 25, 2026

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