Hartford Athletic Draws Rhode Island FC in Prinx Tires USL Cup Opener, Falls Short on PKs

Published on April 25, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Hartford Athletic News Release







HARTFORD, Conn. - Hartford Athletic hung tight with United Soccer League Championship rival Rhode Island FC in their opening match of the Prinx Tires USL Cup, resulting in two points earned in the tournament by way of a 0-0 tie. However, Rhode Island FC grabbed the extra point by taking the win on penalty kicks, 4-3.

HOW IT HAPPENED:

Athletic nearly struck gold in the 22nd minute as Britton Fischer got hold of the rock with a strong header. His attempt was denied and rubbed up and over the crossbar, keeping the score deadlocked at 0-0.

Rhode Island FC finished the half with five more attempts towards goal, all proving to be unsuccessful and keeping the score empty. The visitors continued to carry the pace of play deep into the second half.

Athletic had two final chances to break the ice, both off the feet of Samuel Careaga in the 94th and 96th minutes, respectively. Both attempts were denied.

As the match headed to penalty kicks, Arturo Diz Pe opened the scoring for Hartford. After Rhode Island FC found the equalizer, Barry Coffey was denied. However, Antony Siaha stopped the visitors' following shooter, keeping the score tied.

The two teams traded goals on the following four shooters with Hartford's goals coming from Matt Real and Jordan Scarlett. However, Careaga came up empty on the next attempt, and one final pot of the rock for Rhode Island FC ultimately earned themselves the extra point.

SERIES NOTES

Tonight marked the seventh matchup all-time between the two teams.

NEXT UP

Hartford Athletic are in idle until facing off against Detroit City FC in USL Championship play at home on Saturday, May 9th.

For the latest on the Hartford Athletic, follow the club via social media on 'X', Facebook, and Instagram @hfdathletic.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 25, 2026

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