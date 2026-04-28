Dan Gaspar to Serve on Ghana's Coaching Staff at 2026 World Cup

Published on April 27, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Hartford Athletic News Release







HARTFORD, Conn. - Hartford Athletic goalkeeper coach Dan Gaspar was recently named to the technical staff of the Ghana national team. Gaspar is set to serve in a similar role oversees with Ghana and begins work with the team this week in preparation for the 2026 World Cup.

"This represents Dan's fourth World Cup on the sidelines. A tremendous lifetime achievement for anyone. We are truly lucky to have him as part of our technical staff here in Hartford. He has been instrumental to our (USL) Cup run last year and Antony (Siaha)'s meteoric development," said Hartford Athletic General Manager and Head Coach Brendan Burke of Gaspar. "His mentorship of me on all matters has made me a better manager and coach over the last two and a half years. Our entire roster, technical staff, and organization are excited for him and his team to chase the World Cup one month from now."

Gaspar and Ghana's head coach, Carlos Queiroz, have worked together a handful of times over the last three decades, including stops with the Portugal national team and Iran national team. This will be Gaspar's fourth time appearing at the World Cup as he's coached with Portugal in 2010 and Iran in 2014 and 2018.

Hired by Hartford Athletic in 2022, Gaspar has been instrumental in taking the Boys in Green to new heights, resulting in two of the most successful seasons in club history in 2024 and 2025. Last season, he helped guide Hartford to a USL Jägermeister Cup victory, the club's first-ever hardware. In 2026 thus far, Hartford has recorded four clean sheets in seven league matches with Gaspar's guidance.

Gaspar and the Ghana national team open the tournament on June 17 against Panama.

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United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 27, 2026

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