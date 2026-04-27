Las Vegas Lights FC Announces New Partnership with Multi Team Staffing

Published on April 27, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Las Vegas Lights FC News Release







Las Vegas Lights FC today announced a new partnership with Multi Team Staffing for the 2026 season.

"We're excited to announce our partnership with Multi Team Staffing," said Lights CEO Shawn McIntosh. "Since Jose Bautista purchased the club ahead of the 2024 season, we have continued to make major strides in our fan experience across every touchpoint with the club. This partnership will help us continue to deliver great service for our fans on match days at Cashman Field."

Multi Team Staffing will fulfill all operational staffing needs at Cashman Field in 2026, including ticket takers, box office, retail support, and operations.

"At Multi Team Staffing, we take pride in building strong, reliable teams that keep operations running at a high level," said Owner Teresa Mendoza. "Partnering with Las Vegas Lights FC allows us to bring that standard to Cashman Field and support a consistent professional experience on every game day."

Additionally, Multi Team Staffing will recognize their Employee of the Month during an in-game moment at home matches throughout the 2026 season.

The Lights' next match is Third Kit Debut Night on Saturday, April 25. Tickets are available now at lasvegaslightsfc.com/tickets.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 27, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.