Diz Pe Claims USL Championship Team of the Week Honors
Published on April 21, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Hartford Athletic News Release
TAMPA, Fla. - Following a battle with Loudoun United FC that resulted in a 0-0 stalemate, defender Arturo Diz Pe of Hartford Athletic was named to the United Soccer League Championship Team of the Week, as announced by the league office on Tuesday afternoon.
Diz Pe was part of a defensive corps that limited Loudoun United FC to just two shots on goal through a full 90-minute appearance on Saturday night. The Cuba native also contributed with two interceptions and four clearances of his own on the back end.
Through seven USL Championship matches this season, Diz Pe has recorded 40 clearances, nine interceptions, and five blocks through 541 minutes of action.
Athletic step away from USL Championship play and host Rhode Island FC in their first match of the Prinx Tires USL Cup, taking place on Saturday, April 25th, at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are available now at hartfordathletic.com.
For the latest on the Hartford Athletic, follow the club via social media on 'X', Facebook, and Instagram @hfdathletic.
United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 21, 2026
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