Hartford Athletic Fall to El Paso Locomotive FC at Home
Published on April 11, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Hartford Athletic News Release
HARTFORD, Conn. - It was a fast start for El Paso Locomotive FC that proved to be the difference in a United Soccer League Championship match on Saturday night from Trinity Health Stadium. The visitors notched three goals in the first half and ultimately held on for a 4-0 win over Hartford Athletic.
Hartford suffers their first loss of the season in USL Championship play, sinking to 2-1-3. El Paso Locomotive FC bolsters their record to 4-0-1.
HOW IT HAPPENED
El Paso Locomotive FC wasted little time getting on the board as Eric Calvillo snagged the rock in a one-on-one duel and fired it through the wickets from the top of the box in the 12th minute.
The visitors doubled their lead just 12 minutes later as Tony Alfaro cashed in on a penalty kicked awarded in the 24th minute, giving El Paso Locomotive FC a 2-0 advantage.
El Paso Locomotive sent home the rock again in the 32nd minute as Diego Abitia potted the ball off a header following a corner kick, marking a 3-0 game.
El Paso Locomotive added to their advantage in the 64th minute as Gabriel Torres scored on a rebound across the goal, marking a 4-0 match.
SERIES NOTES
El Paso Locomotive FC leads the all-time series, 3-1-1.
NEXT UP
Hartford Athletic hosts Loudon United FC next Saturday, April 18th, at Trinity Health Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m.
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