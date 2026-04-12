Still Unbeaten Republic FC Snags Road Point

Published on April 11, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







Republic FC remains undefeated on the road and is coming home with a point after playing to a 1-1 draw against Las Vegas Lights FC on Saturday night. The Indomitable Club kept its composure after conceding a goal in the 20th minute and equalized 10 minutes later as Mark-Anthony Kaye netted his first goal in Old Glory Red and Kyle Edwards added to his 2026 tally with an assist.

Just as Republic FC began to gain some momentum in the match, the Lights' Christian Pinzon gave the hosts a chance in the 19th minute. He put a decent shot on frame from the edge of the 18-yard box, but a diving Danny Vitiello dove right to punch the ball away. After the ensuing corner, Aaron Guillen collected the ball for a bouncing shot from distance that skipped into the net.

Sacramento equalized in the 30th minute. Mark-Anthony Kaye broke Vegas' backline with a pass to Dominik Wanner on the left flank. Wanner's cross reached Kyle Edwards in front of goal for a solid shot that deflected off the back of Kaye and into the back of the net.

Fresh legs continued to add to Republic FC's attack as the match progressed. Mayele Malango drove the ball down the left in the 80th minute and cut across for a low shot on target, but Vegas keeper Charlie Lanphier denied the goal.

The Lights had one final chance on goal at the end of regulation when Aaron Guillen got his head to a corner kick. The shot was redirected on frame, but Chibi Ukaegbu's quick reflexes pushed the ball away and secured the point.

Goalkeeper Danny Vitiello finished the night with two saves and in the 33rd minute became the club's all-time minutes leader, surpassing forward and Sacramento native Cameron Iwasa in the record book.

The Indomitable Club returns to action on Tuesday to host MLS club Minnesota United FC. MLS opponents have become a regular occurrence for the Indomitable Club in Cup play, with eight matchups over the last four seasons. Since its inaugural season, the club has six "Cupsets" over higher-seeded teams, more than any other USL club, and has amassed an impressive 21 home tournament wins.

Tuesday's kickoff from Heart Health Park is slated for 7:00 p.m. and tickets are available now at SacRepublicFC.com. The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a commemorative "Clash of the Wings" poster, while fans 21+ can enjoy a $5 craft beer special through the 30th minute of the match.

Sacramento Republic FC 1 - 1 Las Vegas Lights FC

USL Championship

Cashman Field (Las Vegas, NV)

April 11, 2026

Scoring Summary: SAC - Mark-Anthony Kaye (Kyle Edwards) 30'; LV - Aaron Guillen (Shawn Smart) 20'

Misconduct Summary: SAC - Aaron Essel (caution) 36', Freddy Kleemann (caution) 43', Arturo Rodriguez (caution) 70', Mayele Malango (caution) 77'; LV - Nate Jones (caution) 61', Aaron Guillen (caution) 90+1'

Sacramento Republic FC: Danny Vitiello, Lee Desmond (C), Freddy Kleemann, Michel Benitez, Aaron Essel (Chibi Ukaegbu 70'), Danny Crisostomo, Mark-Anthony Kaye (Ryan Spaulding 45'), Blake Willey, Arturo Rodriguez (Brandon Cambridge 81'), Dominik Wanner (Mayele Malango 70'), Kyle Edwards (Forster Ajago 63')

Unused substitutes: Jacob Randolph, Sergio Rivas

Stats: Shots: 9, Shots on Goal: 2, Saves: 2, Fouls: 14, Corner Kicks: 5, Offsides: 1

Las Vegas Lights FC: Charlie Lanphier, Themi Antonoglou, Aaron Guillen, Nate Jones, Shawn Smart, Abraham Okyere (Ben Mines 81'), Christian Pinzon (Carson Locker 89'), Giorgio Probo, Manuel Arteaga (Patrick Leal, 69'), Marc Ybarra, Jonathan Rodriguez

Unused substitutes: Edison Azcona, Nighte Pickering, Ben Ofeimu, Jared Mazzola

Stats: Shots: 9, Shots on Goal: 3, Saves: 1, Fouls: 13, Corner Kicks: 4, Offsides: 3







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 11, 2026

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