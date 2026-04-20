SRFC Academy Announces the Elk Grove Charter Academy as the New Back of Kit Sponsor

Published on April 20, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







Republic FC's Youth Academy and Elk Grove Charter Academy are growing their partnership with the addition of a new back-of-kit sponsorship patch. Since 2019, Elk Grove Charter Academy has partnered with SRFC's youth development program to provide a high-quality education option for academy players who have gone on to play both in college and professionally. Former graduates include first team players Rafael Jauregui, Chibi Ukaegbu, Blake Willey, and Jackson Montero, as well as several players featuring for the Academy squads.

"Elk Grove Charter Academy provides our players with a valuable resource as they grow and develop on and off the field," said Republic FC Academy Director Eder Quintanilla. "We're grateful for their continued partnership and are excited to add them to our kit."

Elk Grove Charter offers a flexible and individualized environment, ideal for student-athletes and students seeking alternatives to the traditional classroom model. With accredited courses, personalized academic plans and schedule adaptability, EGCA helps students succeed academically while pursuing personal and professional goals for grades 7-12, completely free through the Elk Grove Unified School District.

"Our kit partnership is another step in establishing Charter Academy as the premier education option in the area," said Elk Grove Charter Academy Principal Marc LaVine. "Our partnership with the academy provides flexibility but doesn't compromise the quality of education. Our students who have signed professional contracts as well as attended a variety of universities tell us they could not have reached their goals without Charter Academy's flexible schedule and high academic standards."

Academy players, Luis Gomez, Chibi Ukaegbu, Jackson Montero, and Sawyer Turiace pose with their diplomas at the 2025 EGCA graduation

Elk Grove Charter Academy Principal, Marc LaVine, attends SRFC Academy 2025 signing day

Since its inception in 2015, Republic FC's Academy has created a strong, local pipeline of youth players ready for professional-level competition, with over 40 players earning the opportunity to join the first team on USL Academy contracts and over 25 going on to sign professional contracts with Republic FC or other clubs.

Sacramento Republic FC Academy will be hosting open tryouts Thursday, April 30 and Friday May 1 at Cosumnes River College for players born in 2008 - 2015. These tryouts are open to elite youth soccer players who aspire to play for Republic FC Academy teams with the end goal of acquiring SRFC Academy training invitations and roster offers. As the only youth-to-pro path line in the Sacramento region, Sacramento Republic FC provides a direct line for players aiming to compete at the highest level of the game. Register now and don't miss your chance to train and develop up to the professional level with Republic FC's academy.







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