Blood Donors Can Claim a Free Ticket to Saturday's LouCity Home Game

Published on April 20, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Louisville City FC News Release









Louisville City FC supporters

(Louisville City FC) Louisville City FC supporters(Louisville City FC)

Fans can receive free admission to this weekend's Louisville City FC home game by signing up to donate blood on site.

LouCity is partnering with Kentucky Blood Center, which will have its "Bloodmobile" at Lynn Family Stadium from 4-7:30 p.m. Saturday. Those who show up to the box office with proof of an appointment - they can be booked in advance at this link - will receive one complimentary ticket to LouCity's 7 p.m. game against Fort Wayne FC.

Donors will also be given a "Support Your Local Blood Center" T-shirt while supplies last.

Saturday's blood drive aims to help those like 8-year-old Charlie Pitts. Due to a congenital birth defect, he has survived five surgeries and required 17 blood transfusions.

"There were 17 people who contributed to keeping my baby alive," said his mom, Eileen Pitts. "Without those 17 people, we might be in a totally different situation."

Donations with Kentucky Blood Center stay local to support patients at more than 70 Kentucky hospitals. A whole blood donation takes just 45 minutes from registration to refreshment.

Blood donors must be at least 17 years old (16 with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds, be in good general health, show a photo I.D. and meet additional requirements. Sixteen-year-old donors must have a signed parental permission slip, which can be found at kybloodcenter.org.

Appointments are preferred but walk-ins are welcome.

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