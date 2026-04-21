Loudoun United FC Sign Midfielder Virgil Dall'Agnol and Defender Dash Papez to USL Two Team

Published on April 20, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Loudoun United FC News Release







Leesburg, VA - Loudoun United FC has signed midfielder Virgil Dall'Agnol and defender Dash Papez to its USL Two team for the 2026 season, pending league and federation approval.

Dall'Agnol arrives in Leesburg with a diverse background that spans both European and American soccer. Most recently completing his junior season at Georgia State University, Dall'Agnol started 17 matches and logged 1,389 minutes. Prior to his time at Georgia State, Dall'Agnol spent two seasons at Seton Hall University, where he appeared in 32 matches and played a key role in a program that reached back-to-back Big East Playoffs and earned national rankings in consecutive seasons. Before arriving in the United States, Dall'Agnol developed in France with stints at FC Montceau Bourgogne, AS Prix-les-Mézières, and Tours FC U-19. He also gained valuable USL League Two experience in 2025 with Fort Wayne FC, helping lead the club to a Valley Division title and a Conference Semifinal appearance.

"Virgil comes to us fresh off a stellar collegiate career with Georgie State, and we are delighted to give him a platform to showcase his abilities to the fans," said Loudoun United FC USL Two Head Coach, Matthew Mountford. "Virgil is a technician with the ball and a very dynamic central midfielder who can progress the ball through the thirds, connecting defense to attack. We are excited about the impact he will have on the group."

Player: Virgil Dall'Agnol

Position: Midfielder

Birthdate: 04/18/2001

Age: 25

Birthplace: Saint-Martin-d'Hères, France

Height: 6'1''

Status: Domestic

Papez joins Loudoun United after beginning his collegiate career at Princeton University, where he is currently a sophomore. He made an immediate impact as a freshman, appearing in eight matches, starting seven, and recording two assists across 606 minutes of action. One of those assists came in the Ivy League Tournament Final, helping Princeton secure its first conference tournament championship with a 3-2 victory over Penn. A product of the D.C. United Academy, Papez spent five years within the club's development system and served as a team captain. During his academy career, he helped lead the side to an MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs title at the U-16 level while consistently competing in some of the top youth competitions in the country. He also gained early exposure to the professional environment, training with Loudoun United and earning a spot on the roster on a academy contract in 2024.

"A local standout in the DMV area, Dash joins us after achieving one of the best defensive records in the country at Princeton," said Loudoun United FC USL Two Head Coach, Matthew Mountford. "He is someone who will bring tremendous experience and commitment to the group, and we look forward to the fans' positive reaction to his defending and ability to play through the lines to break opposition pressure."

Player: Dash Papez

Position: Defender

Birthdate: 02/10/2006

Age: 20

Birthplace: McLean, VA

Height: 6'1''

Status: Domestic

Fans can secure their seats for Loudoun United FC's next home match as they host Charleston Battery at Segra Field for a 6:00 PM kickoff on April 25. Come out and watch as Loudoun take the pitch and be part of the matchday energy in Leesburg. Tickets start at just $10 and can be purchased now at https://www.loudoununitedfc.com/tickets/ets/.

Loudoun United FC is the highest-level professional soccer club in Virginia, competing in the USL Championship. The club is committed to advancing the game, developing top talent, and providing a high-quality experience for players, supporters, and the local community. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.loudoununitedfc.com.







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