Monterey Bay Football Club Partner with California Rodeo Salinas for Boots on the Pitch on June 20

Published on April 20, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Monterey Bay FC News Release







SEASIDE, Calif. - Monterey Bay Football Club (Monterey Bay FC) is proud to announce a new partnership with the California Rodeo Salinas for a special themed night, "Boots on the Pitch" taking place on Saturday, June 20, 2026 at Cardinale Stadium.

This exciting collaboration brings together two of Monterey County's most beloved traditions-Professional Soccer and Western Heritage-for an unforgettable evening of family-friendly fun. Monterey Bay FC will be hosting El Paso Locomotive FC in a USL Championship Western Conference rivalry matchup.

Fans attending the match will get a taste of rodeo action both outside and inside the stadium. Before kickoff, the California Rodeo Salinas will host a lively activation area featuring appearances by Miss California Rodeo Salinas, a roping dummy, prize wheel, and more. Details and times regarding the activation area will be announced leading up to the event.

At halftime, the Rodeo will bring the energy onto the field with a stick-horse barrel racing competition, featuring local produce company mascots alongside the Rodeo's own mascot, The Dude, guaranteed to entertain fans of all ages.

The Rodeo experience will continue inside the stadium during halftime, with interactive elements relocated near the main concourse to keep the fun going throughout the evening. Adding to the excitement, the first 4,000 fans through the gates will receive a complimentary bandana, courtesy of Taylor Farms.

"This partnership is a natural fit," said Barbara Causley, California Rodeo Salinas General Manager. "Both organizations are deeply rooted in this community, and 'Boots on the Pitch' is a fun way to celebrate the Western lifestyle while introducing Rodeo traditions to a whole new audience."

Tickets for "Boots on the Pitch" are on sale now. Fans are encouraged to secure their seats early for this unique crossover event.

To purchase tickets, fans can call the Monterey Bay FC ticket office at (831) 529-4119.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 20, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.