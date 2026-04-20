Football Meets Fútbol: New Mexico United and UNM Team up for Fan Fiesta

Published on April 20, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

New Mexico United News Release







Albuquerque, NM - New Mexico United and the University of New Mexico are teaming up for a Football meets Futbol fan fest at UNM's Louie Lane. This will take place on April 25th after the UNM Spring Game and before the New Mexico United match that evening.

"This is an exciting opportunity to bring two amazing fan bases together" said Jules Myers Senior Manager of Matchday production and Community Impact. Vice President/Director of Athletics Ryan Berryman shared the same sentiment sharing, "We are excited to join with the New Mexico United for a great day of Football and Fútbol."

The UNM Spring Game will start off the day with an Equipment Surplus Sale that will take place from 9-12 PM in the Indoor Practice Facility. Fans can line up as early as 7:30 AM to secure a spot. The Spring Game will kickoff at 1 PM inside University Stadium. After the game UNM's "Louie Lane" will be open.

At Louie Lane after the game there will be a meet and greet autograph session with the UNM Football team and New Mexico United Academy. There will also be food vendors, New Mexico United mystery boxes, limited edition posters, adoptable dogs, as well as a lowrider car show. This is set to be a fun afternoon for the entire family.

After the fan fest New Mexico United will take on AV Alta at 7:00 PM at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park. This will be New Mexico United's second annual 'Pups on the Pitch' Night. Human tickets as well as tickets for your furry friends for that match are available online on Seatgeek.







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