Rhode Island FC Welcomes Survivor 48 Finalist Eva Erickson to Centreville Bank Stadium in Celebration of Autism Acceptance Month

Published on April 20, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Rhode Island FC News Release









Survivor 48 finalist Eva Erickson

(Rhode Island FC) Survivor 48 finalist Eva Erickson(Rhode Island FC)

PAWTUCKET, R.I. - In celebration of Autism Acceptance Month, Rhode Island FC is excited to welcome sensory inclusion partners KultureCity®, a leading nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting inclusivity and accessibility for individuals with sensory needs, and The Groden Network, a trusted leader in autism and developmental disability services, to Centreville Bank Stadium for RIFC's matchup vs. Charleston Battery on Wednesday, April 22 at 7:30 p.m. KultureCity® ambassador Eva Erickson, a recent finalist on the popular reality show Survivor and the program's first-ever openly autistic contestant, will feature as a special guest in the celebration at Centreville Bank Stadium.

"Empowering communities through inclusion and innovation, Centreville Bank Stadium, RIFC and The Groden Network are aligned with the same visionary spirit as KultureCity®," said Uma Srivastava, KultureCity® Executive Director. "We are championing a world where every individual, regardless of ability, is not just accepted, but celebrated for their unique contributions to the tapestry of humanity."

Erickson, a PhD candidate at Brown University and an avid hockey player, will participate in RIFC's coin toss during the pregame ceremony. She will be present on the concourse at halftime, alongside other representatives from The Groden Network, for a fan meet-and-greet outside of Centreville Bank Stadium's Sensory Room. There, fans can join The Groden Network and engage with augmentative communication tools to see firsthand how The Groden Network helps individuals express themselves. Branded bracelets and fidget spinners will be given out as part of the Autism Acceptance Month-focused experience.

"Autism acceptance grows when communities come together with intention and heart," said Alisha Borrelli, The Groden Network Director of Strategic Initiatives. "The Groden Network is honored to partner with RIFC, Centreville Bank Stadium and KultureCity® to champion neurodiversity and expand access, inclusion and belonging for all individuals across Rhode Island. This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to creating environments where every person is understood, supported, and empowered to thrive."

The participants of RIFC's halftime promotions on April 22, such as the Centreville Bank Crossbar Challenge and Drippy's Drop Shot, will be clients and friends of The Groden Network. A portion of the proceeds from Wednesday's game will contribute to The Groden Network's mission to support individuals of all ages with autism, behavioral challenges and other developmental disabilities to lead productive, dignified and satisfying lives.

"From the beginning, our priority has been to create an inclusive environment at Centreville Bank Stadium where every fan attending a Rhode Island FC game can feel comfortable and fully enjoy their experience," said Centreville Bank Stadium General Manager Paul Byrne. "We are proud to continue our partnership with The Groden Network and KultureCity®, whose collaboration has helped ensure our staff is well prepared to support fans with a wide range of sensory needs."

Centreville Bank Stadium's Sensory Room, opened in 2025, is an inclusive space designed to provide individuals with sensory sensitivities a calm environment to regroup and self-regulate while attending games. Fans feeling overwhelmed by the gameday environment also have the ability to utilize KultureCity® sensory bags, equipped with noise canceling headphones, fidget tools, verbal cue cards and lanyards.

For more information on The Groden Network, visit grodennetwork.org. For more information on KultureCity®, visit kulturecity.org.

For Rhode Island FC news and updates, visit rhodeislandfc.com, subscribe to RIFC's monthly newsletter, follow the club on Instagram, Facebook, Tik Tok, X and LinkedIn, and download the official team app.

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United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 20, 2026

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