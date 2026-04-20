Roots Look to Stretch Unbeaten Streak to Three in Midweek Home Match Versus Las Vegas Lights FC

Published on April 20, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Oakland Roots SC News Release







Dating back to the close of the 2025 season, Roots have picked up points in eight of their last nine matches, and after back-to-back results in their last two matches, will look to continue their strongest start in club history when Las Vegas Lights come to town at 7 PM PT on Wednesday, April 22nd for a midweek matchup at the Oakland Coliseum.

At 2-3-1 (W-D-L), Roots' nine points in the league table are the most the club has ever earned through six games in a USL Championship season. Las Vegas, meanwhile, has sputtered a bit out of the gate, entering the match holding a 1-2-3 record and having conceded 11 goals in those games, the fourth highest mark in the league.

The contest will represent the 13th meeting between the two sides, with the all-time series sitting dead even at 4-4-4. But Oakland has had the edge in recent opportunities, going unbeaten in its last three matches against Lights.

Las Vegas' shaky defense to start the season offers Roots the perfect chance to seize some attacking momentum going forward, and perhaps nobody will look forward to the opportunity more than the hot-starting Wolfgang Prentice.

With his fourth goal of the year in Oakland's last match, Prentice leads the club in scoring, has already matched his goal total from the 2025 season, and sits top-six on the league scoring leaderboard.

Roots will also look to goalkeeper Raphael Spiegel, whose seven saves in their last match set a new personal best mark while wearing an Oakland uniform, and have put him just three shy of the top spot on the USL Championship saves leaderboard with 22.

Following the match, Roots will continue a compact schedule of matches on their calendar, as they prepare to face Monterey Bay FC on Saturday, April 25th for their first group stage fixture in the 2026 edition of the Prinx Tires USL Cup in Seaside at 7 PM PT.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 20, 2026

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