Rhode Island FC Rallies Back from Behind vs. League-Leading Tampa Bay Rowdies

Published on May 9, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Rhode Island FC News Release









Rhode Island FC's JJ Williams on game night

(Rhode Island FC) Rhode Island FC's JJ Williams on game night(Rhode Island FC)

PAWTUCKET, RI - Rhode Island FC rallied back from behind vs. the USL Championship-leading Tampa Bay Rowdies on Saturday, picking up a valuable point and holding the visitors to a 1-1 tie at Centreville Bank Stadium. After giving up a goal in the opening half-hour, Tampa Bay held the lead for nearly 50 minutes before JJ Williams 's pinpoint header drew the Ocean State club level, earning a valuable come-from-behind result vs. the USL Championship's best.

Tampa Bay Rowdies (5W-0L-3T) flexed its league-leading attack early, forcing the first save of the game out of Rhode Island FC goalkeeper Koke Vegas in the ninth minute. Russell Cicerone completed a fantastic solo run down the left wing, receiving the ball from goalkeeper Jahmali White before racing down the sideline and depositing a low shot towards goal. Vegas got down quickly, however, denying the forward to keep the game level.

Rhode Island FC (2W-3L-3T) grew into the attack after the early chance, nearly finding the go-ahead goal several times. It started in the 13th minute when Jojea Kwizera swung in a dangerous free kick that Hugo Bacharach nodded goalward, but White stood strong to make the stop. Five minutes later, Zachary Herivaux took a crafty touch over a defender and dribbled into the box, sending a low cross to Kwizera on the right side. Receiving the ball in open space, Kwizera sent a first-time shot on goal that was saved by White. Just moments later, another dangerous cross made its way into the box, this time from Amos-Shapiro-Thompson. His effort found an open Williams from close range, but his shot flew over the bar.

RIFC continued to lay on the pressure in the attack as the half progressed, forcing yet another save from White in the 26th minute when Leo Afonso 's free kick looped dangerously over the wall and on target. It was the Rowdies, however, who scored first just minutes later, making the hosts pay for their missed chances on the other end in the 29th minute. Max Schneider finished off a crisp passing sequence with an inch-perfect cross into the box, and Pedro Dolabella picked out the cross with a close-range diving header to put the visitors in front - a lead they carried into halftime.

The second half slowed down the attack on both ends, with RIFC taking the only two shots on target in the final 45 minutes. RIFC's first real chance of the half did not come until the 80th minute, when Williams powered a long-range shot on target that was scooped up by White. It did not take long for Williams to avenge the miss, and he electrified the crowd with the game's equalizing goal less than a minute later. With just ten minutes to play in regulation, he pounced on Nick Scardina 's cross at the back post with a powerful header to secure a come-from-behind point for the Ocean State club.

Up next, Rhode Island FC will head up north when it travels to USL League One side Portland Hearts of Pine for its second game of the 2026 Prinx Tires USL Cup group stage on Saturday, May 16 at 4 p.m. Then, it will return to regular-season action on Saturday, May 23 at 7:30 p.m. when it welcomes expansion club Brooklyn FC to Centreville Bank Stadium. Tickets for the next home games are available now at rhodeislandfc.com/tickets.

GOAL SCORING RUNDOWN TBR - Pedro Dolabella (Max Schneider), 29th minute: Dolabella puts away Schneider's cross with a diving header. RI 0, TBR 1

RI - JJ Williams (Nick Scardina), 80th minute: Williams nods home Scardina's cross at the back post. RI 1, TBR 1

ADDITIONAL NOTES

* Amos Shapiro-Thompson made his first start of the season after returning from injury in last weekend's 3-1 loss vs. Birmingham Legion FC. * Zachary Herivaux made his first regular-season start of 2026, and second of the season across all competitions. * JJ Williams scored his team-leading fourth goal of the season across all competitions, and his third in RIFC's last three regular-season games. * Williams is the Ocean State club's all-time leading goalscorer with 25 career goals. The goal was the 51st of his USL Championship regular-season career. * Second-half substitute Nick Scardina tallied his first career USL Championship assist. * Rhode Island FC is one of just three teams to take points from Tampa Bay this season. It is unbeaten in four-straight games vs. the Rowdies in the all-time series, giving up just two goals in that stretch. It is 3W-1L-1T all-time vs. Tampa Bay. * The tie marks the first time RIFC has earned a result after conceding first since its 1-1 tie vs. Birmingham Legion FC on July 5, 2025.

PLAYER OF THE GAME: JJ Williams

For Rhode Island FC news and updates, visit rhodeislandfc.com, subscribe to RIFC's monthly newsletter, follow the club on Instagram, Facebook, Tik Tok, X and LinkedIn, and download the official team app.

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United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 9, 2026

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