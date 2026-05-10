Phoenix Rising Comes Back to Earn 1-1 Draw against San Antonio FC
Published on May 9, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Phoenix Rising FC News Release
PHOENIX - Phoenix Rising extended its league unbeaten streak to four on Saturday night, scoring in the 80th minute to earn a 1-1 draw against San Antonio FC on May 9 at Phoenix Rising Stadium. Defender Adrian Pelayo scored his first USL Championship goal, while midfielder Gilberto Rivera made his club debut as a Rising side down to ten fought from behind to take a point against the Western Conference leaders.
"It's a testament of (the player's) character," Rising Head Coach Pa-Modou Kah said. "One of their mentality and of this team... that we never give up."
Rising's defense has now held opponents to one goal or fewer in each of its last four matches in USL Championship play, outscoring opponents 8-1 in that span. Notably, it was the club's first result after trailing through the first 75 minutes of a match.
"When there's adversity, we just push through it," Pelayo said. "The result came out. We got an extra point, and the team deserves a little bit more, but it is what it is."
The club will close a two-match home stand against Orange County SC at 7:00 p.m. (PT) on May 16 at Phoenix Rising Stadium.
Coming Through Late
With Pelayo's goal in the final 10 minutes of regulation, Rising has now outscored opponents 8-1 in the final 15 minutes of matches across all competitions. 42% of the club's goals this season have come in the waning moments of matches.
"It's my first professional goal so I'm super happy," Pelayo said. "I think we were all pretty happy to be able to get that extra goal, especially playing down a man. I don't get a lot of opportunities as a defender so it was great to have a chance."
Pelayo is now the 10 th Rising player to score a goal for Rising this season, and second defender to score alongside Aleksandar Vukovic (2 goals).
Goal-Scoring Plays
SA - Dmitrii Erofeev (Emil Cuello), 45+3 minute: After winning the ball in the final third, Emil Cuello slipped the ball into the path of Dmitrii Erofeev, who used his right foot to send the bal into the bottom-right corner of the net.
PHX - Adrian Pelayo, 80th minute: Off a throw-in, the ball dropped to the feet of defender Adrian Pelayo, who used his right foot to launch the ball back across the box and into the net at the far post.
Notes
-Saturday marked the second of three meetings between Rising and San Antonio FC (2-1 L, Mar. 7).
-Entering the match in the 73rd minute, midfielder Gilberto Rivera made his Rising debut after arriving at the club on loan on May 8.
-With his goal in the 80th minute, defender Adrian Pelayo came up with his first-ever goal contribution for Rising.
-He is the 10th different Rising player to score a goal in all competitions this season.
-Rising is now outscoring opponents 8-1 in the final 15 minutes of matches across all competitions.
-Notably, the club remains undefeated at home in regular season play (1-0-3).
-The club has not allowed more than one goal in a game in league play since April 4 (five matches).
-Rising is outscoring opponents 8-1 in its last for matches in league play.
-It was Rising's first earned result at home after trailing in the 75th minute.
Phoenix Rising (3-2-4, 13 pts) vs San Antonio FC (4-1-5, 17 pts)
May 9, 2026 - Phoenix Rising Stadium (Phoenix, Ariz.)
¬â¹ Goals by Half 1 2 FT
Phoenix Rising 0 1 1
San Antonio FC 1 0 1 ¬â¹
¬â¹Scoring Summary:
SA: Erofeev (Cuello), 45+3
PHX: Pelayo, 80
Misconduct Summary:
PHX: Pelayo (caution), 34
PHX: Dennis (ejection), 44
SA: Taintor (caution), 48
PHX: Boye (caution), 50
SA: Flores (caution), 63
PHX: Smith (caution), 66
SA: Pacheco (caution), 72
PHX: Sacko (caution), 90+3
Lineups:
PHX: GK Rakovsky, D Biasi (Cross, 89), D Pelayo (Ramirez, 84), D Boye, D Smith, M Scearce, M Gómez (Rivera, 73), M Moursou, M Avayevu (Studenhofft, 73), M Dennis, F Sacko
¬â¹Substitutes Not Used: GK Odunze, D Gaydon, M De la Cruz, M Ping
TOTAL SHOTS: 12 (Sacko, 5); SHOTS ON GOAL: 3 (Sacko, 2); FOULS: 14 (Scearce, 3); OFFSIDES: 1; CORNER KICKS: 3; SAVES: 3
SA: GK Batrouni, D Cuello (Flores, 62), D Taintor, D Suárez, D Crognale (Barbir, 61), D Ward, M Hernández, M Calov (Berrón, 70), M Maldonado, M Parano (Erofeev, 19; Pacheco, 71), F Sorto
¬â¹Substitutes Not Used: GK Sanchez, D Blanco, F Patiño
¬â¹TOTAL SHOTS: 11 (Sorto, 4) SHOTS ON GOAL: 4 (Multiple players, 1); FOULS: 14 (Suárez, 2) OFFSIDES: 3; CORNER KICKS: 3; SAVES: 3
¬â¹
Referee: Matthew Corrigan
Assistant Referees: Joshua Mills, Salvador Reyes
Fourth Official: Jorge Medina
Attendance: 4,530
¬â¹
¬â¹All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial.
-- visit phxrisingfc.com --
Images from this story
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Phoenix Rising's Pape Mar Boye on the field
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