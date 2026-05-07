Monterey Bay FC Signs Salinas Local Talent Diego Carbajal to Academy Contract

Published on May 7, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Monterey Bay FC News Release







SEASIDE, California - Monterey Bay Football Club (Monterey Bay FC) announce today the signing of emerging Salinas talent, Diego Carbajal to an academy contract, pending league and federation approval. Carbajal will be eligible to play for the first team, academy team and at the collegiate level.

"I'm excited to sign the academy contract as I see it as a big step in the right direction for my career," said Carbajal. "Having the opportunity to accomplish this, let alone my dreams, and to learn from a professional organization is something that I'm extremely grateful for."

Carbajal, 18, first tried out for the U-20 Academy team in May 2025, but was not selected to be part of the club. Soon after, he was invited once again to take part of training with Monterey Bay FC, which eventually led to his signing. On December 11, 2025, Carbajal signed a letter of intent to play collegiate soccer at California State University, Monterey Bay (CSUMB), earning a full-ride scholarship. His academic and athletic achievements reflect both his dedication on the field and his commitment to his future.

"We're absolutely delighted to offer Diego an academy contract-this is an opportunity he's truly earned," said Tony Awor, Director of Recruitment at Monterey Bay FC. "He embodies our commitment to creating a pathway for local players to pursue their ambitions. After missing out in the initial tryouts, he went away, put in the work, and returned a far stronger player to secure his place with the U-20s. That journey has now led him to this well-deserved chance with the first team, and we're excited to see what he does next."

A lifelong player, Carbajal began playing soccer at just three years old and beyond his personal development, he remains deeply connected to his community. During the summer months, he volunteers as a trainer at youth camps with CCFA in Salinas, helping inspire and develop the next generation of players.

NAME: Diego Carbajal

POSITION: Defender

AGE: 18

HEIGHT: 5'7"

DATE OF BIRTH: December 13, 2007

HOMETOWN: Salinas, California

NATIONALITY: United States/Mexico

PREVIOUS CLUB: California Coast Futbol Academy

TRANSACTION: Monterey Bay has signed Diego Carbajal to a academy contract on May 7, 2026.

The current roster heading into the 2026 season as of May 7 is listed alphabetically as follows: Goalkeepers: Ciaran Dalton, Fernando Delgado Defenders: Diego Carbajal, Kelsey Egwu, Zackery Farnsworth, Joel Garcia Jr., Nico Gordon, Luka Malesevic, Andres O'Neal, Stuart Ritchie Midfielders: Eduardo Blancas, Facundo Canete, Belmar Joseph, Johnny Klein, Sebastian Lletget, Giorgi Lomtadze, Chris-Kévin Nadje, Ryuga Nakamura, Adrian Rebollar, Nick Ross, Angel Villasana Forwards: Djimon Anderson, Riley Bidois, Omari Glasgow, Wesley Leggett, Youssou Ndiaye, Ilijah Paul







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