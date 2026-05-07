Match Preview: BKN vs LDN

Published on May 7, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Loudoun United FC News Release







Leesburg, VA - Loudoun United FC heads to Brooklyn, New York this Saturday, May 9, to face Brooklyn FC at Maimonides Park. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. ET as Loudoun looks to build on last weekend's home result and push for three points on the road.

The Matchup

Loudoun United enters Saturday's match following a 2-2 draw against Oakland Roots SC at Segra Field, where Richie Aman and Pedro Santos each found the back of the net before Oakland scored a late stoppage-time equalizer. The Red-and-White showed strong moments in the attacking third and will look to carry that energy into this weekend's road test.

Brooklyn FC enters the match in its first USL Championship season and returns home to Maimonides Park after a 3-2 road loss to Miami FC. Despite the result, Brooklyn produced a strong attacking response, with Markus Anderson and Stefan Stojanovic both scoring.

For Loudoun, Saturday's match presents an opportunity to turn recent attacking production into a complete road performance. The Red-and-White will look to stay disciplined defensively, manage Brooklyn's pressure in possession, and create quality chances in transition. With league points on the line, Loudoun will aim to deliver a strong response away from home.

Thoughts from the Club

Head Coach Anthony Limbrick on the upcoming game:

"It will be a tough game in Brooklyn. It is a difficult place to go with a small, tight pitch, and they have had some decent results there. They are a well-coached, well-organized team, and they will cause us problems. For us, I think we come in with good form in terms of our performances. The last three or four games have been really good, but now we want to turn those performances into wins. We have drawn too many games this season, and if we can turn some of those draws into wins and back up our performances, it will put us in a good spot."

Notes

Saturday marks the first all-time meeting between Loudoun United FC and Brooklyn FC.

How Can I Follow the Match?

Saturday's USL Championship match against Brooklyn FC kicks off at 7:00 p.m. ET and will be streamed on ESPN+.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 7, 2026

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