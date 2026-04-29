Monterey Bay Football Club Announces Alex Covelo as Newly Appointed Head Coach

Published on April 29, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Monterey Bay FC News Release







SEASIDE, California - Monterey Bay Football Club (Monterey Bay FC) announced today the appointment of Alex Covelo as the club's new head coach on a long-team deal. Covelo brings in more than 15 years of elite coaching experience across Major League Soccer, U.S. Olympic Team, La Liga, and international competition to the Central Coast.

Covelo, 47, joins Monterey Bay FC to become the club's third-ever full-time head coach after an extensive career with the San Jose Earthquakes. An expert in possession-based football and club-wide methodology, Covelo has built a reputation for implementing cohesive playing philosophies and developing talent across all levels of an organization. His coaching expertise includes experience as the first team head coach for the San Jose Earthquakes in MLS, in Europe as an assistant coach with RCD Espanyol in Spain's La Liga and as head coach of San Marino Calcio in Italy.

"It's an exciting time to incorporate a proven leader in Alex who is highly respected both in the global and local soccer community," said Monterey Bay FC Chairman and Chief Soccer Officer, Oliver Wyss. "He will bring a clear style of play, structure, and a defined team identity to MBFC. Alex has vast experience internationally, with the U.S. Olympic Team and in Major League Soccer which makes him the ideal hire to raise our standards and build a competitive team for years to come. We expect him to have an immediate impact on our performance while continuing to develop our players and create long-term value within the roster."

On the international stage, Covelo recently served as an assistant coach with the U.S. Olympic Team during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, where the team made their first appearance since 2008, finishing with a 2-2-0 record in the tournament and making the knockout round for the first time in 24 years.

"I'm excited to begin this next chapter with Monterey Bay FC," said Covelo. "Our priority is to build a team the community can take pride in-one that reflects strong values, a clear identity, and a commitment to winning. The support of our fans at Cardinale Stadium will be essential as we work to create a highly competitive environment and establish a true home-field advantage. Together, we will strengthen the culture of this club and drive Monterey Bay FC forward."

The Barcelona, Spain native will take charge of the club's first team effective immediately and will make his debut as Monterey Bay FC's head coach this Sunday against FC Tulsa at Cardinale Stadium in Week 8 of the USL Championship season.







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