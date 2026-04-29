Match Preview: Brooklyn FC at Miami FC: Saturday, 7PM
Published on April 29, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Brooklyn FC News Release
Brooklyn, New York - Brooklyn FC Men continue their road swing this weekend as they travel to Florida to face Miami FC on Saturday, May 2 at 7:00 PM ET at South Dade Kia Field at Pitbull Stadium.
The matchup features two closely positioned sides in the league table, with Miami FC currently sitting 8th on 9 points, just ahead of Brooklyn FC in 10th place with 7 points. With both teams looking to climb the standings, Saturday's contest carries significant early-season implications.
Miami FC enters the match with several dynamic young contributors. 22-year-old Colombian forward Arney Rocha, has emerged as a key attacking threat, recording two goals and two assists so far this season. He is complemented by 19-year-old Cameroonian midfielder Mathieu Ndongo, who has also found the net twice and continues to be a strong presence in the final third.
Brooklyn FC, however, arrives in strong form and with growing confidence. The club is unbeaten in its last three matches, including two clean sheet victories. A dominant 3-0 home win over league contender Charleston Battery set the tone, followed by a commanding 3-0 road victory against New York Cosmos in a New York derby performance.
A major driver of Brooklyn's attacking success has been 22-year-old Markus Anderson, on loan from Philadelphia Union. Anderson currently leads the team with three goals and two assists, establishing himself as one of the league's most impactful young attackers.
Saturday's fixture marks the second match of Brooklyn's current away stretch. With momentum building on both ends of the pitch, the squad will look to carry its attacking form into Miami and secure another important result on the road.
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