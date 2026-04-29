Monterey Bay Football Club Announces Departure of Head Coach Jordan Stewart

Published on April 29, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Monterey Bay FC News Release







SEASIDE, California - Monterey Bay Football Club (Monterey Bay FC) announced today that the club has parted ways with Head Coach Jordan Stewart, as well as Assistant Coach Troy McKerrell. Stewart departs Monterey Bay with a 11-30-15 record across all competitions through parts of three seasons at the helm.

"On behalf of Monterey Bay Football Club, we are grateful and want to thank Jordan for his professionalism, commitment, and the contributions he made to this organization," said Monterey Bay FC Chairman and Chief Soccer Officer, Oliver Wyss. "We wish him the very best in his future endeavors, both professionally and personally."

The Club's next match is scheduled for this Sunday, May 3 as they will host FC Tulsa on Star Wars Night at Cardinale Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. local time.







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