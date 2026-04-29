Agostoni Eyes More as he Reflects on Debut

Published on April 29, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC News Release







The bar for development in the Riverhounds system keeps moving higher, now that a team record has gone even lower.

When Warren Agostoni made his senior-level debut with the Riverhounds last Saturday against Greenville Triumph SC, the 17-year-old from Latrobe became the youngest player ever to take the field for the Hounds' pro team in a competitive match, another significant milestone for both the player and the club.

The achievement was one years in the making for Agostoni, who spent his youth career playing in the Hounds Academy before spending 2025 in the youth setup of MLS side Austin FC. But simply making his first appearance - coming off the bench as a substitute in the 83rd minute of the team's 3-0 win - is just another step along a much longer path for the young midfielder.

"I'm just super grateful to make my debut. All glory to God for putting me in that position," Agostoni said after training earlier this week. "It's something I've always dreamed of, ever since I was little. Especially playing here my whole life, it's kind of surreal playing with the USL team now."

Agostoni is the fourth player to debut for the First Team on a USL Academy contract, joining Wyatt Borso, Anders Bordoy and Pablo Linzoain. But when he stepped on the F.N.B. Stadium field on April 25 - at 17 years, 1 month and 24 days old - he eclipsed the old record set by Borso in his debut by more than three months.

There was no guarantee last Saturday would be his big night. Agostoni had been an unused substitute named for seven matches this season, so when he got the call from the coaches, there was a moment needed to process everything and get into the mindset of helping the team close out a shutout victory.

"It was kind of crazy. He pointed to me (warming up in the corner), and I made sure he was pointing at me. I was like, 'Me?'" Agostoni said. "I was just trying to take it all in, being my debut. I knew I wasn't going to touch the ball that much or at all, but I wanted to take it all in, and it was amazing."

The team did hold on for the clean sheet and win in the Prinx Tires USL Cup match, and Agostoni was able to get his first touches on the ball and contest a trio of duels as he eagerly jumped into the fray.

After the match, Hounds head coach Rob Vincent was asked about Agostoni's debut, and he gave a measured response to praise his young player while also pointing out there are many more steps still ahead in his development.

"I'm really happy for him. He's worked hard, and he had a good preseason, and I know he's been champing at the bit to get on," Vincent said. "He has a long way to go before he's ready for this level, but he's working hard and we're committed to developing him and getting him to where he needs to go. To be able to get him a little run out tonight was great for him."

Agostoni agreed with his coach's assessment, saying he knows it will take time before he's ready to be an everyday player at the pro level. He also said the value of training in a professional environment and getting to interact with the Hounds' veteran players have been instrumental helping him advance his own level of play.

"I definitely do need to keep working, and I can improve everywhere," Agostoni said. "I try to get a little bit better every day when I come into training, and I learn a lot from these guys, some of them who have been in the league longer than I've been playing soccer. I'm just trying to learn from them and take it all in, take their advice and apply it to my game, so I can go as far as I can playing professional soccer."

With those larger goals ahead of him and his debut behind him, Agostoni is back at work this week trying to make those next steps down his personal pathway.

Smaller goals are still a part of that big picture, too, and with match No. 1 to his credit, Agostoni's next target is earning his second appearance.

"I am eager for it, but it will happen when the timing's right," he said. "I'm just blessed to have made my first one, and hopefully there are many more to come."







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 29, 2026

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