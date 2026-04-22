Loudoun United FC Sign Defender Paul Katende and Forward Mohamed Kallon to USL Two Team

Published on April 22, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Loudoun United FC News Release







Leesburg, VA - Loudoun United FC has signed defender Paul Katende and forward Mohamed Kallon to its USL Two team for the 2026 season, pending league and federation approval.

Katende joins Loudoun United following a strong sophomore season at Rocky Mountain College, where the defedner started all 17 matches in 2025, logging 1,385 minutes while contributing three goals and one assist. Known for his physicality and composure, Katende has developed into a reliable defender capable of impacting both ends of the field. Originally from Lubumbashi, Congo, Katende moved to the United States to continue his development at Spire Academy before advancing to the collegiate level. His journey also includes a decorated youth career with Erie Sports Center, where he captained a U-19 side to a state championship and competed in the US Youth Soccer National Championships. A natural leader, Katende earned recognition for his presence on and off the field, including a trial opportunity with the Columbus Crew Academy before beginning his college career.

"We are extremely excited to work with Paul and watch his growth throughout the summer," said Loudoun United USL Two Head Coach, Matthew Mountford. "Paulie is a kid I know personally from my time in Erie PA and bringing him into this environment is a great feeling. Paul has such a high ceiling and will be a player fans will warm to immediately."

Player: Paul Katende

Position: Defender

Birthdate: 11/20/2005

Age: 20

Birthplace: Lubumbashi, Congo

Height: 6'1''

Kallon arrives in Leesburg as one of the top young attacking prospects in the region, following his development within the D.C. United Academy system. A forward with a strong physical profile, Kallon has competed at the highest levels of youth soccer, including MLS NEXT competition and the Generation adidas Cup. The Annandale, Virginia native spent two years with the D.C. United Academy, where he established himself as a consistent attacking threat. During the 2025 season, Kallon recorded seven goals and four assists, showcasing his ability to stretch defenses and create opportunities in the final third. His performances earned him a commitment to NC State University, where he is currently continuing his development at the collegiate level.

"MK is someone coming to us from National Finalists NC State and is no stranger to the local community," said Loudoun United USL Two Head Coach, Matthew Mountford. "He is a dynamic and explosive forward with a keen eye to goal, and we are sure fans will enjoy watching him thrive on this stage."

Player: Mohamed Kallon

Position: Forward

Birthdate: 01/27/2007

Age: 19

Birthplace: Annandale, VA

Height: 6'1''

Fans can secure their seats for Loudoun United FC's next home match as they host Charleston Battery at Segra Field for a 6:00 PM kickoff on April 25. Come out and watch as Loudoun take the pitch and be part of the matchday energy in Leesburg. Tickets start at just $10 and can be purchased now at https://www.loudoununitedfc.com/tickets/ets/.

Loudoun United FC is the highest-level professional soccer club in Virginia, competing in the USL Championship. The club is committed to advancing the game, developing top talent, and providing a high-quality experience for players, supporters, and the local community. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.loudoununitedfc.com.







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