Tale of Two Halves as Battery Dealt Defeat in Rhode Island

Published on April 22, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Charleston Battery News Release







The Charleston Battery were dealt a 4-0 away defeat to Rhode Island FC at Centreville Bank Stadium on Wednesday. After a scoreless first half, the hosts managed to strike four times to secure all three points, extending their home undefeated streak against the Battery. Charleston will look to bounce back in Prinx Tires USL Cup action on Saturday.

The midweek match kicked off with the Battery aiming to secure their first win in Rhode Island in the all-time series.

Charleston were forced into an early change when Laurent Kissiedou appeared to pick up a knock and was unable to continue, being replaced by Maalique Foster in the 15th minute.

The Battery nearly opened the scoring in the 21st minute when Houssou Landry connected with Jeremy Kelly with an audacious pass into the box and a clear look to goal, but Kelly's shot was saved by goalkeeper Koke Vegas.

Just before the half-hour mark, Emilio Ycaza eclipsed 10,000 career minutes played in the USL Championship regular season. At the same time, Ycaza nearly marked the occasion with the opening goal, but his strike from distance drifted just wide of the post.

In stoppage time, Luis Zamudio made a clutch save to deny J.J. Williams' close-range header and keep the hosts off the board.

The game went into the interval all square and scoreless at 0-0. Shots were nearly even, Charleston's six to Rhode Island's seven, and just one on target each.

Play resumed in the second half with all still to play for.

Rhode Island managed to take a 1-0 lead in the 51st minute via Williams.

Ycaza almost gave the Battery an instant response with a header in the 55th minute that was just barely saved off the line by Vegas.

Rhode Island's Jojea Kwizera made it 2-0 in the 61st minute and Williams added a third for the hosts in the 66th minute.

The hosts were awarded a penalty in the 81st minute after Zamudio was booked for a foul on Clay Holstad in the box. Dwayne Atkinson converted from the spot in the 83rd minute to make the score 4-0.

Rhode Island secured the 4-0 win as the Battery were held without recording a shot in the final 25 minutes of the match.

The result moves the Battery's record to 3W-3L-1D (10pts), placing them fifth in the Eastern Conference table, as of writing.

Charleston will remain on the road for their next match, against Loudoun United FC on Sat., April 25. The Battery's next home game will be on Sat., May 2, against the Sporting Club Jacksonville at Patriots Point. Tickets for the match are on sale now via SeatGeek.com, the club's exclusive digital ticketing provider.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 22, 2026

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