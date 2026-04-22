Centreville Bank Stadium Earns Green Sports Alliance Award

Published on April 22, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Rhode Island FC News Release







PAWTUCKET, R.I. - Centreville Bank Stadium has been recognized as a leader in sustainable sports and entertainment, winning a 2026 Play to Zero Award from the Green Sports Alliance. The honor came on April 17, just ahead of Earth Day, highlighting the stadium's role in advancing environmentally responsible venue design and operations in its first year of operations in Pawtucket.

The Play to Zero Awards celebrate organizations across sports that are driving measurable progress in energy, waste and climate impact. Notably, Centreville Bank Stadium is the only USL stadium to receive a 2026 Play to Zero Award, and was recognized for its fully electric design and commitment to sustainability from construction through daily operations.

"Earning recognition from the Green Sports Alliance is a significant moment for our stadium," said Centreville Bank Stadium General Manager Paul Byrne. "As the world marks Earth Day, it reinforces our belief that world-class venues can lead the way in sustainability. From being fully electric to how we manage waste and resources every day, this was a core part of our vision from the start."

Centreville Bank Stadium is the first 100 percent electric-powered soccer-specific stadium in the United States and one of only a few sports venues nationwide to operate entirely without fossil fuels. The venue incorporates energy-efficient systems including full LED lighting with automated controls, high-efficiency heat pump heating and cooling, and energy recovery systems.

Built on a redeveloped brownfield site, the stadium also features sustainable construction materials such as reclaimed wood and recycled steel, advanced stormwater management systems, and water-saving fixtures throughout. Operationally, the venue diverts more than 80 percent of its waste through recycling and composting programs and has eliminated traditional single-use plastics.

Since opening in May 2025, Centreville Bank Stadium has quickly established itself as a premier multi-use venue, hosting a wide range of sporting, entertainment, and community events, including upcoming events such as Premier Lacrosse League and Women's Lacrosse League matches, a Bill Burr comedy event and the Island Rhodes Music Festival. The Green Sports Alliance recognition underscores the growing role of sports venues in driving environmental progress while delivering best-in-class fan experiences.

For Centreville Bank Stadium news and updates, visit centrevillebankstadium.com and follow the stadium on Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 22, 2026

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