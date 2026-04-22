Supporting a More Sustainable Fan Culture: Join Republic FC's Scarf Swap this Saturday

Published on April 22, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







This matchday, don't just rep your colors - trade them. As a part of Republic FC's April 25 matchday festivities focused on sustainability, the club is hosting its first-ever Scarf Swap at Heart Health Park.

Fans are encouraged to bring a clean, gently used scarf from any soccer team to swap it out for a new-to-them scarf. Whether it's from someone's first-ever Republic FC match, a world class Premier League game, or a random purchase from semi-pro club in a another country, each scarf tells a story. And now participants will have the opportunity to write a new chapter as they leave with a piece of someone else's journey.

In a world where it has become so easy to buy something new, this is a chance to do something more meaningful while connecting with soccer culture around the world. By swapping instead of purchasing, supporters are helping to reduce demand for new production and cutting down on waste.

How it Works

Bring Your Gear (1 scarf = 1 swap): scarf does not have to be SRFC-branded. The more diverse the options, the better! The club will also provide a few commemorative scarves from throughout its history.

Check-in: Stop by the swap table near the Modelo Cantina and drop your scarf off with a club representative. The swap table will be open from gates until the end of halftime. SRFC reserves the right to decline scarves if they don't meet the criteria.

Make Your Move: Shop on the spot or come back later when there are more options available.

Rep it Proudly: Show off your new gear in the stands.

At the end of the night, Republic FC will collect any remaining scarves and work with local artist to transform them into a commissioned piece of artwork.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 22, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.