Governor McKee, Commissioner Infante-Green, and Rhode Island FC Launch Attendance Matters RI Partnership to Boost Student Attendance

Published on April 24, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Rhode Island FC News Release







PAWTUCKET, R.I. - Today, Governor Dan McKee, Rhode Island Department of Education Commissioner (RIDE) Angélica Infante-Green, Rhode Island Football Club (RIFC) Interim President Sean Carey, and Rhode Island State Teacher of the Year Milissa O'Neil joined educators and school leaders to announce the launch of a new partnership to promote student attendance through Attendance Matters RI, the state's nationally and internationally recognized initiative to ensure students are in school every day.

The RIFC Attendance Matters Challenge reinforces a simple but powerful message: showing up matters-in school, in sports, and in life.

"This exciting partnership reflects how Rhode Island comes together for our students," said Governor McKee. "Attendance Matters RI has helped our state make meaningful progress, and working with Rhode Island FC allows us to reach students and families in new ways while reinforcing the importance of showing up every day."

"Attendance is the foundation of success," said RIDE Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green. "Rhode Island's Attendance Matters RI initiative has shown that when schools, families, government, and community partners work together, we get results. This partnership with Rhode Island FC brings energy, visibility, and excitement to a message that is already making a real difference for students. I applaud RIFC for joining us on this important effort as an official Attendance Champion."

"At RIFC, commitment and consistency matter," said Rhode Island FC Interim President Sean Carey. "Whether on the field or in the classroom, success starts with showing up. We are proud to partner with RIDE and the State of Rhode Island to recognize students, support schools, and reinforce the importance of attendance."

Beginning the week of April 27, 2026, and running through May 22, 2026, schools will be selected weekly based on student attendance data as part of the RIFC Attendance Matters Challenge. Each week, six schools statewide will be recognized - an elementary, middle, and high school with the highest attendance rates, and an elementary, middle, and high school demonstrating the greatest week-over-week improvement in attendance. Winners will be announced the following week (e.g., schools with attendance from April 27-May 1 will be recognized during the week of May 4). Over the four-week challenge period, a total of 24 schools will be recognized and have the opportunity to attend an upcoming Rhode Island FC game. During Kids Night on Saturday, June 6, representatives from all 24 winning schools will be honored on the field.

This collaboration builds on Rhode Island's significant momentum in improving attendance statewide. Since the peak of the pandemic, Attendance Matters RI has driven a 12-percentage-point reduction in chronic absenteeism and helped reclaim more than 3.7 million instructional hours, reinforcing student participation and academic achievement.

For more information on the partnership and Rhode Island's work to improve attendance, visit AttendanceMattersRI.org.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 24, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.