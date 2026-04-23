Loudoun United FC Announces Addition of USL Academy Team

Published on April 23, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Loudoun United FC News Release







Leesburg, VA - Loudoun United FC officially launch their USL Academy team, continuing to build out the club's pathway for top young players in the region.

The new team will compete in the USL Academy League, a pre-professional platform designed to connect elite youth players with the professional game. The team will be led by Haris Memisevic, who has been named Head Coach.

"I am really excited to coach the U-20 Loudoun United Academy Team this summer," said Loudoun United USL Academy Head Coach, Haris Memisevic. "The opportunity to play a small part in these players' journeys is something I take great pride in. This is an important stage in their development, and I am looking forward to helping them continue to grow both on and off the field. It is an honor to be part of an environment that challenges young players and prepares them for the next level."

The Pathway

The Academy is designed for players ready to take the next step beyond the traditional youth level, while continuing their development in a structured, high-performance environment.

Loudoun United's Academy will feature a single U-20 roster, bringing together top prospects from across the region. There will be no open tryouts.

A central part of the model is the opportunity for players to sign USL Academy contracts, allowing them to train and compete with professional teams while maintaining their college eligibility.

Competition Format

Loudoun United will compete in the Chesapeake Division alongside Virginia Marauders FC, Virginia Development Academy, Grove United, and Virginia Beach City FC.

The Academy League season runs from June through August, providing a focused, high-level summer competition schedule. The division winner will advance to the USL Academy Finals in Florida this December to compete against top clubs from across the country.

Player Development Focus

The USL Academy League is built to mirror the professional game, with an emphasis on strong standards across coaching, facilities, and competition.

For Loudoun United, the addition of the Academy strengthens the club's overall development structure and creates a more complete pathway for players progressing through the system.







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