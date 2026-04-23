Phoenix Rising vs Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

Published on April 23, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Phoenix Rising FC News Release







After a strong road performance resulted in a 3-0 win over Miami FC on April 18 at Pitbull Stadium, Phoenix Rising returns home to face the Colorado Switchbacks FC with momentum on its side. The three-goal victory marked the club's first win outside the Valley in 2026, highlighted by forward Ihsan Sacko's second brace in as many league matches and goalkeeper Patrick Rakovsky's third clean sheet in all competitions.

This weekend, Rising is tasked with the red-hot Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, which has outscored opponents 7-1 over its last two matches, knocking MLS side Sporting Kansas City out of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup in the process. Rising is 8-7-3 all-time in the series and is looking to build on past success, which includes a 4-1 win in the last meeting at 38th & Washington on August 3, 2025. Historically, Rising has been strong at home against the Switchbacks, posting a 5-2-2 record, a trend they'll aim to extend.

"The focus and desire to want to win in this league and make it to the final, everyone is on the same mindset to get there," defender Adrian Pelayo said. "You can tell we trust one another now that we're further into the season."

GAMEDAY INFORMATION -

WHAT: Phoenix Rising vs Colorado Switchbacks FC

WHEN: Saturday, April 25 (7:00 p.m. PT)

WHERE: Phoenix Rising Soccer Stadium

HOW TO WATCH: AZFS, ESPN+, Rising Radio (English), 90MasRising (Spanish)

BACK-TO-BACK DUBS

With the win over Miami FC on Saturday, Rising is on its first winning streak of the season. Now 10 matches into 2026, the club is now putting together complete performances on both ends of the field, combining a sharp and efficient attack with a disciplined, sturdy defense.

Sacko has recorded back-to-back braces and, now with five goals, Sacko sits second among USL Championship players in goals scored. Notably, his nine goal contributions across all competitions (5G, 4A) lead all Rising players. The consecutive dominant wins not only build momentum but also show a team beginning to click at the right time as it surges up the standings.

"Ever since preseason (the players) have been gelling," Head Coach Pa-Modou Kah said. "Now things are clicking in terms of being a teammate. Being a brother. You get a win in a derby game (against New Mexico), you go to San Jose and could have gotten something out of it. Then you go cross-country and see the energy, the harmony, the willingness to fight for one another and do every little thing that was needed. I hope we made our fans happy and proud, but also support we should give these players each week."

HISTORY IN THE USL CUP

Saturday marks the beginning of Rising's run in the 2026 Prinx Tires USL Cup. This is the third edition of the USL's inter-league tournament, featuring all 43 teams from the Championship and League One, with Hartford Athletic taking the title last year.

Kicking off this weekend, teams are split into seven regional groups, each playing four matches through July 11. The seven group winners and one wild card - awarded to the top second-place team - advance to the knockout stage.

"Winning habits stem from the boring things that you do every day," Kah said. "Having habits, maintaining the standards and not getting too comfortable."

Historically, Rising is 1-1-2 in the cup with the win coming against Texoma FC (5-4) on June 28, 2025. The last matchup in the cup was against El Paso Locomotive which resulted in a 2-2 draw. Rising took an extra point in both its draws thanks to winning the penalty shootouts, which included a thrilling 3-3 result against New Mexico United on May 31.

SWITCHBACKS REMAIN STRONG

Colorado Springs heads to Phoenix on the back of a very strong week. The team is coming off a strong 4-1 win over Monterey Bay FC in league play, while also earning a 3-0 victory over Sporting Kansas City in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 32.

Individually, forward Khori Bennett has been a key attacking threat with six goals on the season, while Adrien Pérez and Sadam Masereka both earned Team of the Week honors in Week 7, alongside head coach Alan McCann.

"We're building the momentum," Kah said. "And when you build momentum, it's about keeping it day by day. We can't jump ahead of us, but just keep working, taking it day by day."







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 23, 2026

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