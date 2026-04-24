Know Before You Go: FC Tulsa vs. One Knoxville SC - Saturday, April 25 - 7 p.m.

Published on April 23, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

FC Tulsa News Release







TICKETS

Tickets are available at fctulsa.com/tickets or by calling 918-727-2231. All FC Tulsa tickets are digital in the SeatGeek app. Have your tickets ready to scan upon arrival.

MATCHDAY TIMELINE

Box Office Opens: 5:00 p.m.

STM Early Entry: 5:50 p.m.

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

Warm-Ups: 6:15 p.m.

Kickoff: 7:00 p.m.

MATCH PREVIEW

FC Tulsa welcome the defending USL League One champions to ONEOK Field to begin their 2026 Prinx Tires USL Cup campaign. The Scissortails will look to resume their home dominance and start a new tournament out on the right foot.

Two of the best back lines in the USL Championship square off, both looking for a signature win in their 2026 Western Conference campaigns. Tulsa enter well rested but face an Orange County side that sits in first place in the West after a midweek victory.

PROMOTIONS

College Night: FC Tulsa is excited to announce College Night with promotional highlights including an FC Tulsa koozie giveaway for the first 1,000 fans at the gate. Students can show their college IDs at the box office for $8 tickets or gain access to the $1 Beer Section for $18.

Speaking of which, $1 Beer Section Night returns at ONEOK Field this weekend featuring $1 Anheuser-Busch products along with $2 Pearl Beach seltzers and $3 Cabin Boys 918 Cervezas.

STORY OF THE WEEK

As FC Tulsa's run in the U.S. Open Cup comes to an end, another tournament is on the horizon for the club to set its sights on. The Prinx Tires USL Cup begins this weekend featuring all 42 teams from the USL Championship and USL League One.

MATCH UPDATES

Stay tuned to our X/Twitter feed for live match updates. Visit the USL Championship Match Center for live stats.

PARKING

Make your matchday easy and buy pre-paid parking at the BOK Lot, just steps from ONEOK Field! The BOK Lot address is 208 E Archer, Tulsa, OK 74103.

$8 Pre-Paid Parking | $10 Day-Of Parking

PROHIBITED ITEMS

Lawn chairs, soccer balls, bookbags & umbrellas are not allowed into ONEOK Field. No outside food or drinks allowed. View the full list here.

PLAYER AUTOGRAPHS

Stick around after the final whistle for autographs from the players at the field level!

TEAM SHOP

Gear up for matchday by checking out our team shop.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 23, 2026

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