Match Preview: LDN vs CHS

Published on April 23, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Loudoun United FC News Release







Leesburg, VA - Loudoun United FC returns to Segra Field this Saturday, April 25, for its first Prinx Tires USL Cup match of the season, hosting Charleston Battery. Kickoff is set for 6:00 p.m. ET as Loudoun look to open cup play with a strong performance in front of the home crowd.

The Matchup

Loudoun United enters Saturday's matchup building on a stretch of improved performances, including a resilient result on the road last weekend. The group has shown growth in both attacking rhythm and defensive organization, creating a balanced approach that will be key in a knockout-style competition.

Cup matches bring a different level of urgency, where moments carry added weight and execution becomes critical. For Loudoun, the focus will be on maintaining consistency while capitalizing on chances in the final third. With momentum beginning to build, the Red-and-White will aim to translate recent performances into a winning result at home.

Charleston Battery arrives as an established side, with depth and experience across the roster. Despite a midweek setback, Charleston remains a dangerous opponent capable of controlling games and creating opportunities through dynamic attacking play. Their ability to rotate quality players into the lineup presents a strong test for Loudoun in this opening cup fixture.

Thoughts from the Club

Head Coach Anthony Limbrick on the upcoming match:

"I think it'll be a tough game. Although they had a bad result midweek, I still think they're a very, very good side and they've shown that during the season. They've got a lot of good players that can come into that team, so I wouldn't be surprised if they made changes. We also feel like we've improved over the last few games. We had a strong performance against Louisville and a good draw away at Hartford where we would have liked three points. That puts us in a decent spot coming into this game. Whether it's a cup game or a league game, we want to win, and that's what we'll be looking to do."

Notes

Loudoun United FC is 1-4-9 all-time against Charleston Battery, with its last victory in the series coming during the club's inaugural 2019 season.

Kwame Awuah will match Robby Dambrot for sixth all-time in Loudoun United appearances across all competitions with 85 if he features on Saturday.

Loudoun United remains unbeaten in group stage matches in USL Cup history, posting a 2-0-2 record.

How Can I Follow the Match?

Saturday's Prinx Tires USL Cup match against Charleston Battery kicks off at 6:00 p.m. ET and will be streamed on ESPN+ and DC News Now.

Follow Loudoun United FC

To keep up with news and information on the team, follow @loudoununitedfc on X and Instagram.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 23, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.