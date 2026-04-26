Republic FC Dominates with 4-0 Win in USL Cup Opener

Published on April 25, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







Republic FC opened its 2026 USL Cup campaign in dominant fashion and surged to the top of the Group 1 standings with a 4-0 win over Spokane Velocity FC on Saturday night. New addition Tyler Wolff got things going with a debut goal in the fifth minute, while Arturo Rodriguez set up Mayele Malango for a pair of goals before Michel Benitez delivered the dagger late in the second half.

New acquisition Tyler Wolff made an immediate impact on the match and set the tone for the evening early. Blake Willey was first to a clearance from the corner and laid the ball off to Arturo Rodriguez for a long through ball to Wolff. The Real Salt Lake loanee broke free of his defender with a nutmeg and slotted the ball into the lower corner. He is the 19th player to score in his club debut.

Wolff nearly added an assist as well in the 28th minute as he moved the ball forward for Forster Ajago. The Ghanaian forward dribbled towards goal for a close-range shot, but the attempt just grazed off the post for a goal kick.

Danny Vitiello was called into action in the 40th minute when a big cross reached Spokane's Shavon John-Brown on the back post. John-Brown was in on goal until Vitiello came off his line to cut off the angle and make the save at close range. Vitiello finished the night with four saves to secure the team's first clean sheet of the tournament and the only shutout in Group 1.

Republic FC doubled the lead just before halftime when The Quails broke out for a quick counterattack. Forster Ajago found the pocket with a long ball to substitute Mayele Malango who maintained his composure as he drove the ball down the left flank. Mayele finished off the play with an outside-of-the-foot shot from the edge of the six-yard box.

The Indomitable Club kept things going on the other side of the break and added its third goal of the night in the 56th minute. Arturo Rodriguez received a ball from a Jack Gurr aerial duel, and dribbled the ball in space before sending a cross through the box. Forster Ajago's dummy run created a lane for Mayele Malango to control the ball with his thigh before blasting a shot into the back of the net. This marks Malango's first two goals for Republic FC on the season and his fifth career brace. Across all competitions, Rodriguez leads the team with four assists this year.

Michel Benitez added his name to the scoresheet in the 81st minute. In his first appearance since March 18, Memo Rodriguez sent a long ball forward for Ryan Spaulding. His cross reached Benitez, who came crashing into the box for a touch and a left-footed shot to the upper 90.

Republic FC is next in action in USL Cup play on May 16 with a NorCal rivalry match against Oakland Roots, who lost in penalties against Monterey Bay FC tonight.

The Boys in Old Glory Red return to regular season play next Saturday against longtime California rival Orange County SC. The May 2 match kicks off from Heart Health Park at 7:00 p.m. and will be the club's final home match before a month-long stretch of away games. Tickets are available now at SacRepublicFC.com.

Sacramento Republic FC 4 - 0 Spokane Velocity FC

Prinx Tires USL Cup - Group 1

Heart Health Park, Sacramento, California

April 25

Scoring Summary: SAC - Tyler Wolff (Arturo Rodriguez) 5', Mayele Malango (Forster Ajago) 45+4', Mayele Malango (Arturo Rodriguez) 56', Michel Benitez 81'; SPK - none

Misconduct Summary: SAC - Lee Desmond (caution) 16', Mayele Malango (caution) 40', Michel Benitez (caution) 45', Freddy Kleemann (caution) 64'; SPK - Medgy Alexandre (caution) 19', Joe Gallardo (caution) 75', Bryce Meredith (caution) 90+4'

Sacramento Republic FC: Danny Vitiello, Lee Desmond (C), Freddy Kleemann (Chibi Ukaegbu 66'), Michel Benitez, Jack Gurr (Ryan Spaulding 60'), Aaron Essel, Arturo Rodriguez, Blake Willey, Dominik Wanner (Mayele Malango 39'), Tyler Wolff (Memo Rodriguez 59'), Forster Ajago (Kyle Edwards 59')

Unused substitutes: Jacob Randolph, Pep Casas, Da'vian Kimbrough

Stats: Shots: 16, Shots on Goal: 5, Saves: 4, Fouls: 18, Corner Kicks: 5, Offsides: 3

Spokane Velocity FC: Sean Lewis, Moses Mensah, Camron Miller, Gagi Margvelashvili (Ibrahim Covi 79'), Lucky Opara (Anuar Pelaez 62'), Collin Fernandez (C) (Bryce Meredith 62'), Andre Lewis, Medgy Alexandre (Marky Hernandez 86'), Nil Vinyals (Luis Gil 62'), Joe Gallardo, Shavon John-Brown

Unused substitutes: Derek Waldeck, Calos Merancio

Stats: Shots: 12, Shots on Goal: 4, Saves: 1, Fouls: 12, Corner Kicks: 2, Offsides: 1







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 25, 2026

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