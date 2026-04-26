Sporting JAX Men Open Prinx Tires USL Cup against Miami FC

Published on April 25, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sporting Club Jacksonville News Release







The Sporting JAX men's team made its debut in the Prinx Tires USL Cup Saturday night at Hodges Stadium, falling 1-0 to Miami FC.

Getting Possessive

Possession has been an aspect that Sporting JAX Head Coach Liam Fox has wanted to see improvement in, and it came to fruition on Saturday. The home team held 57.4% possession throughout the match, controlling many segments of the match.

Much of the evening showed the value of Fox's wishes, as the high rate of possession gave the team a boost, highlighted by quality chances in the final third.

An Offensive Spark

While a goal didn't materialize, the Sporting JAX attack showed plenty of life in the match. This came in many forms, including dangerous headers from Emil Jääskeläinen and Jordan Rossiter, plus promising corner kicks sent into the box by Harvey Neville.

"We just need to finish the plays that we make," Neville said. "We have to start scoring the goals that we have in front of us."

Throughout the evening, Sporting JAX recorded 13 touches inside the opponent's box, 18 crosses and 66 passes in the final third. As chemistry continues to build within the roster, these chances will continue to arise and lead to goals.

Strong Presence in Net

Sporting JAX goalkeeper Christian Olivares continued his impressive season, making a number of saves to limit the Miami FC attack.

"He's been fantastic; he's been everything that I thought he'd be and he's come up in big moments," Fox said. "I can see the maturity in him already in the course of the last three months and I'm sure if he continues to develop and continues to progress, he'll have a really top-level career."

Looking Ahead

Sporting JAX will return to USL Championship regular season action next week, hitting the road to take on Charleston Battery next Saturday, May 2. This fixture, along with the training leading up to it, offer opportunities for the team to bounce back with a strong performance, echoed by players and coaches alike.

"We go back to the drawing board and realize that this is a hill we have to overcome," Armstrong said. "We all know [a win] is coming, it's just a matter of when."

"These players have got opportunities every day, so it's not just about the games, it's about training properly every single day," Fox said. "There's been a lot of games where there's been really small margins... we believe if we keep working hard, these margins will start to turn."







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 25, 2026

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