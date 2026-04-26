Lexington Sports 4-2 Victory over Forward Madison to Open Prinx Tires USL Cup Campaign

Published on April 25, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Lexington SC News Release







LEXINGTON, Ky. - It was a topsy-turvy affair Saturday evening at Lexington SC Stadium as the Greens and Forward Madison went back-and-forth to open the 2026 Prinx Tires USL Cup before LSC ran away with it late. Ultimately, Lexington came out on top, 4-2, and featured four different goalscorers on the evening.

After threatening all half and leading in every offensive statistic through the first 38 minutes of play, Lexington finally broke through thanks to Xavier Zengue.

Marcus Epps floated a pass across the box to Zengue at the back post in the 39' minute. The full-back, who has lined up as a winger in each of LSC's last two matches, tapped in the delivery for his third goal across all competitions this season.

Forward Madison responded promptly with a corner kick goal with the final action of the half.

Lexington re-took the lead in the 63' minute when a free kick attempt ricocheted off a Madison defender. The ball fell kindly to Jacob Greene, and the defender took a rip from distance. The shot took a deflection and nestled into the bottom corner of the goal.

The Greens bagged another just minutes later when a searching curler from Blaine Ferri fell perfectly to Marcus Epps at the back post. Epps made no mistake and extended Lexington's lead to 3-1.

Madison found its second of the match off a Lexington own goal in the 70' minute, but LSC recaptured the momentum before the final whistle with a Phillip Goodrum goal in second-half stoppage time.

Lexington concluded its 4-2 victory with 12 shots on target, its second-highest total this season, and 18 shots in total.

Lexington moved atop the Group 4 standings with the result. The club's next Prinx Tires USL Cup match is Saturday, June 6 at Detroit City FC.

GOALS

LEX: 39' Xavier Zengue (assist: Marcus Epps)

MAD: 45+1' Aaron Edwards (assist: Collin McCamy)

LEX: 63' Jacob Greene

LEX: 68' Marcus Epps (assist: Blaine Ferri)

MAD: 70' Xavier Zengue (OG)

LEX: 90+2' Phillip Goodrum (assist: Marcus Epps)

LINEUPS

LEX: Oliver Semmle, Javain Brown (63' Michael Adedokun), Kendall Burks, Arturo Ordóñez, Jacob Greene (83' Joe Hafferty), Aaron Molloy, Blaine Ferri, Phillip Goodrum, Marcus Epps, Xavier Zengue, Malik Henry-Scott (63' Latif Blessing)

MAD: JT Harms, Collin McCamy, Kevin Carmichael, Turner Humphrey, Eddie Munjoma (75' Kerfalla Toure), Aaron Edwards (69' Geni Kanyane), Jackson Castro (69' Kage Romanshyn), Roman Torres (58 ¬Â² Enrique Machasen), Claudel Ngoubou, Ryan Carmichael, Stephen Gyamfi (69' Joshua Bolma)

UP NEXT

LSC hits the road to take on Las Vegas Lights FC Saturday, May 2 at 10:30 p.m. ET. The match still broadcast locally on FOX 56 and stream nationally on ESPN+.

XAVIER ZENGUE - 39 ¬Â² MINUTE

JACOB GREENE - 63 ¬Â² MINUTE

MARCUS EPPS - 68 ¬Â² MINUTE

PHILLIP GOODRUM - 90+2 ¬Â² MINUTE







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 25, 2026

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