Amann Paces Hounds in 3-0 USL Cup Win

Published on April 25, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC News Release







PITTSBURGH - Trevor Amann scored on each side of halftime, and Max Viera netted his first professional goal to send the Pittsburgh Riverhounds to a 3-0 win over Greenville Triumph SC in the group play opener of the Prinx Tires USL Cup tonight at F.N.B. Stadium.

Goalkeeper Mike Sheridan made one save for the clean sheet in his Hounds' debut, and 17-year-old Latrobe, Pa. native Warren Agostoni - a product of the Riverhounds Academy - made his First Team debut as a substitute.

The win puts the Hounds (1-0-0) atop Group 6 in the USL Cup through one match; each team plays four matches with the seven group winners and one wild card advancing to the quarterfinals in August.

First half

Amann had the Hounds on the board in the seventh minute after Eliot Goldthorp drove a cross from the left flank across goal to the back post. Robbie Mertz headed the ball back across goal, where Amann was unmarked and redirected the ball into the net.

The assist by Mertz was his 24th with the Hounds, now the fifth-most in team history and most by a Pittsburgh native.

Sam Bassett had a chance to double the lead after a Triumph turnover in the 20th minute, but goalkeeper Seth Torman scrambled across goal to stop the shot from the top of the box for one of his three saves.

Both Mertz and Amann had a chance to score on a goal-mouth scramble in the 40th minute, but Greenville defender Daniel Wu cleared Mertz's rebound effort off the underside of the crossbar and away from goal.

Three minutes before halftime, Amann set up Mertz in front of goal, but Torman made a diving save. Viera crashed in from the left side and put home the rebound, giving the first-year pro out of Georgetown his first goal as a pro.

Second half

Amann scored his second in the 62nd minute with a diving header, timing his run off the back shoulder of his defender to meet the ball served by Jackson Walti on the right side. It was Amann's third goal of the year, all coming in cup competitions.

Minutes later, the Hounds striker thought he had a hat trick with a finish in front of goal set up by Goldthorp, but the offside flag was raised to wipe out the tally.

A little piece of history was made in the 83rd minute when Agostoni - signed to the First Team on a USL Academy contract before the season - entered the match as a substitute for Goldthorp. At 17 years, 1 month and 24 days old, Agostoni became the youngest player ever to appear in a competitive match for the Hounds, surpassing the old mark set by Wyatt Borso in 2021 by more than three months.

Modelo Man of the Match

Trevor Amann's first two-goal game as a Hounds player earns the honor, as only the offside flag kept him from his first hat trick in Pittsburgh. He also added a chance created and four recoveries leading the line.

What's next?

The Hounds return to USL Championship play and host their first Western Conference opponent of the season when Phoenix Rising FC comes to F.N.B. Stadium on Saturday, May 2. Phoenix sits in the middle of the Western standings at 2-2-3 on the season.

Riverhounds SC lineup (3-4-2-1) - Mike Sheridan; Lasse Kelp, Owen Mikoy (Illal Osumanu 46'), Victor Souza; Eliot Goldthorp (Warren Agostoni 83'), Danny Griffin, Jackson Walti, Max Viera (Junior Etou 83'); Robbie Mertz (Bradley Sample 72'), Sam Bassett (Charles Ahl 72'); Trevor Amann

Greenville Triumph SC lineup (4-2-3-1) - Seth Torman; Tyler Polak, Daniel Wu, Brandon Fricke, Kimito Fritz (Ezra White 46'); Ivan Agyaakwah (Chapa Herrera 75'), Connor Evans; William Akio (Lucas Meek 84'), Rodrigo Robles (Leonardo Castro 75'), Deshane Beckford; Azaad Liadi

Scoring summary

PIT - Trevor Amann 7' (Robbie Mertz)

PIT - Max Viera 42'

PIT - Trevor Amann 62' (Jackson Walti)

Discipline summary

PIT - Owen Mikoy 14' (caution - reckless foul)

GVL - Rodrigo Robles 26' (caution - reckless foul)

PIT - Max Viera 63' (caution - reckless foul)

GVL - Chapa Herrera 85' (caution - reckless foul)







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 25, 2026

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