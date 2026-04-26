Roots Earn a Point in Prinx Tires USL Cup, But Fall to Monterey Bay FC After Penalties
Published on April 25, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Oakland Roots SC News Release
Oakland got off to a hot start in their 2026 Prinx Tires USL Cup debut, but Monterey Bay FC stormed back on Saturday night in Seaside, eventually claiming a 3-4 victory over Roots in penalties after the match ended 1-1 at the end of regulation time.
The match started out with all the physicality you would expect from a rivalry match, but perhaps more than you would expect in a game that had no bearing on the league table.
Both sides were out to make a statement, and Roots wrote the first sentence of that statement in the 15th minute after a stellar long ball from Neveal Hackshaw found Jackson Kiil streaking up the left side. Kiil fought through a foul and went one-on-one with a defender to break into the Monterey Bay box before shooting across the frame and scoring Roots' first goal of the tournament just inside the right post to make it 1-0 Oakland.
Following the goal, Monterey Bay began to grow into the match, switching to an aggressive high-press that Roots had trouble dealing with in the wet conditions.
Despite both clubs earning a few clear scoring chances, the first half ended with Oakland still holding their one goal advantage.
But Monterey Bay came out of the halftime locker room still looking determined to find an equalizer.
They found one in the 63rd minute when a through ball up the middle arrived at the feet of Paul Gindiri at full pace through the back line. Gindiri put a pinpoint shot into the bottom right corner on the short side of Kendall McIntosh to tie it up at 1-1.
Monterey Bay continued to control the momentum of the match, but the steadfast Roots defense refused to allow a regulation winner despite a fierce battle for the remainder of the match.
As per the tournament rules, the match went straight to penalties following the final whistle, and despite Kendall McIntosh denying the first Monterey Bay attempt, continuing what was surely one of the most highlight-rich performances of his career, Roots eventually fell 3-4 in PKs to Monterey Bay.
Oakland earned a point in the Group 1 table with the result, and will look for their first win of the mid-season tournament when they host Sacramento Republic FC at the Oakland Coliseum on Saturday, May 16th.
In the meantime, Roots will return to league play for their next match on Saturday, May 2nd as the club heads to Virginia for a matinee road fixture versus Loudoun United at 2 PM PT.
Oakland Roots SC at Monterey Bay FC
Prinx Tires USL Cup | April 25, 2026
Venue: Cardinale Stadium | Seaside, CA
Kickoff: 7:00 PM PT
Weather: 55°F, Cloudy Skies
SCORELINE:
OAK: 1 (3)
MB: 1 (4)
SCORING SUMMARY:
OAK: Jackson Kiil 15'
MB: Paul Gindiri 63'
DISCIPLINE SUMMARY:
MB: Ryuga Nakamura 11' (yellow card)
OAK: Bertin Jacquesson 78' (yellow card)
OAK: Bertin Jacquesson 90'+ (yellow card) (red card)
OAKLAND ROOTS LINEUP: Kendall McIntosh, Tommy McCabe, Ali Elmasnaouy, Florian Valot (Faysal Bettache) (Luka Rosić), Jesus De Vicente, Tyler Gibson (Keegan Tingey), Neveal Hackshaw, Jackson Kiil (Peter Wilson), Bertin Jacquesson, Michael Edwards, Danny Trejo (Wolfgang Prentice)
Unused subs: Bobosi Byaruhanga, Raphael Spiegel, Emilio Martinez, Bradley Roberson
Shots: 6 | Shots On Goal: 1 | Corner Kicks: 2 | Fouls: 13 | Offside: 2 |
MONTEREY BAY LINEUP: Fernando Delgado, Kelsey Egwu, Nico Gordon, Zackery Farnsworth, Luka Malesevic, Sebastian Lletget (Eduardo Blancas), Ryuga Nakamura (Belmar Joseph), Nick Ross, Paul Gindiri, Chris-Kevin Nadje (Wesley Leggett), Omari Glasgow
Unused subs: Adrian Rebollar, Ciaran Dalton, Djimon Anderson, Abdel Talabi, Joel Garcia Jr.
Shots: 20 | Shots On Goal: 5 | Corner Kicks: 5 | Fouls: 19 | Offside: 4
Images from this story
|
Oakland Roots' Jesus De Vicente on the field
United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 25, 2026
- Las Vegas Lights FC Draws Opening Match of USL Cup against AC Boise - Las Vegas Lights FC
- Phoenix Rising Falls to Colorado Spring Switchbacks FC, 1-0, in 2026 Prinx Tires USL Cup Opener - Phoenix Rising FC
- El Paso Locomotive FC Earns a 2-1 Road Win at Orange County SC in Prinx Tires USL Cup - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Orange County SC loses, 2-1, against El Paso Locomotive FC on Star Wars Night - Orange County SC
- San Antonio FC Takes Shootout Win over Birmingham Legion in Prinx Tires USL Cup - San Antonio FC
- Republic FC Dominates with 4-0 Win in USL Cup Opener - Sacramento Republic FC
- Roots Earn a Point in Prinx Tires USL Cup, But Fall to Monterey Bay FC After Penalties - Oakland Roots SC
- Switchbacks Win against Phoenix in Group Stage for Prinx USL Cup - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- BARK YES! Late Goal by Justin Rennicks Seals a United Win - New Mexico United
- Rowdies Best Sarasota, 2-0, in Prinx Tires USL Cup - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- FC Tulsa Falls in Penalties against One Knoxville SC - FC Tulsa
- Rendon Scores Fourth Goal of the Season - Indy Eleven
- Sporting JAX Men Open Prinx Tires USL Cup against Miami FC - Sporting Club Jacksonville
- Amann Paces Hounds in 3-0 USL Cup Win - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- LouCity Overcomes Early Goal to Dispatch Fort Wayne in USL Cup Ahead of Houston Trip - Louisville City FC
- Koke Vegas the Hero as Rhode Island FC Downs Hartford Athletic in Penalties - Rhode Island FC
- Lexington Sports 4-2 Victory over Forward Madison to Open Prinx Tires USL Cup Campaign - Lexington SC
- Hartford Athletic Draws Rhode Island FC in Prinx Tires USL Cup Opener, Falls Short on PKs - Hartford Athletic
- Charleston Scores Late to Top United - Loudoun United FC
- Smith's Late Goal Lifts Battery Past Loudoun in Prinx Tires USL Cup Opener - Charleston Battery
- Rhode Island FC Travels to Regional Rival Hartford Athletic in Opening Game of 2026 Prinx Tires USL Cup - Rhode Island FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Oakland Roots SC Stories
- Roots Earn a Point in Prinx Tires USL Cup, But Fall to Monterey Bay FC After Penalties
- Roots Head to Seaside for 2026 Prinx Tires USL Cup Debut Versus Monterey Bay FC
- Peter Wilson's Historic Hat Trick Fuels Roots to 4-2 Victory over Las Vegas Lights FC at Home
- Roots Look to Stretch Unbeaten Streak to Three in Midweek Home Match Versus Las Vegas Lights FC
- Roots Earn a Point in Gritty 1-1 Draw at Home Versus FC Tulsa