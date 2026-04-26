Roots Earn a Point in Prinx Tires USL Cup, But Fall to Monterey Bay FC After Penalties

Published on April 25, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Oakland Roots SC News Release









Oakland Roots' Jesus De Vicente on the field

(Oakland Roots SC) Oakland Roots' Jesus De Vicente on the field(Oakland Roots SC)

Oakland got off to a hot start in their 2026 Prinx Tires USL Cup debut, but Monterey Bay FC stormed back on Saturday night in Seaside, eventually claiming a 3-4 victory over Roots in penalties after the match ended 1-1 at the end of regulation time.

The match started out with all the physicality you would expect from a rivalry match, but perhaps more than you would expect in a game that had no bearing on the league table.

Both sides were out to make a statement, and Roots wrote the first sentence of that statement in the 15th minute after a stellar long ball from Neveal Hackshaw found Jackson Kiil streaking up the left side. Kiil fought through a foul and went one-on-one with a defender to break into the Monterey Bay box before shooting across the frame and scoring Roots' first goal of the tournament just inside the right post to make it 1-0 Oakland.

Following the goal, Monterey Bay began to grow into the match, switching to an aggressive high-press that Roots had trouble dealing with in the wet conditions.

Despite both clubs earning a few clear scoring chances, the first half ended with Oakland still holding their one goal advantage.

But Monterey Bay came out of the halftime locker room still looking determined to find an equalizer.

They found one in the 63rd minute when a through ball up the middle arrived at the feet of Paul Gindiri at full pace through the back line. Gindiri put a pinpoint shot into the bottom right corner on the short side of Kendall McIntosh to tie it up at 1-1.

Monterey Bay continued to control the momentum of the match, but the steadfast Roots defense refused to allow a regulation winner despite a fierce battle for the remainder of the match.

As per the tournament rules, the match went straight to penalties following the final whistle, and despite Kendall McIntosh denying the first Monterey Bay attempt, continuing what was surely one of the most highlight-rich performances of his career, Roots eventually fell 3-4 in PKs to Monterey Bay.

Oakland earned a point in the Group 1 table with the result, and will look for their first win of the mid-season tournament when they host Sacramento Republic FC at the Oakland Coliseum on Saturday, May 16th.

In the meantime, Roots will return to league play for their next match on Saturday, May 2nd as the club heads to Virginia for a matinee road fixture versus Loudoun United at 2 PM PT.

Oakland Roots SC at Monterey Bay FC

Prinx Tires USL Cup | April 25, 2026

Venue: Cardinale Stadium | Seaside, CA

Kickoff: 7:00 PM PT

Weather: 55°F, Cloudy Skies

SCORELINE:

OAK: 1 (3)

MB: 1 (4)

SCORING SUMMARY:

OAK: Jackson Kiil 15'

MB: Paul Gindiri 63'

DISCIPLINE SUMMARY:

MB: Ryuga Nakamura 11' (yellow card)

OAK: Bertin Jacquesson 78' (yellow card)

OAK: Bertin Jacquesson 90'+ (yellow card) (red card)

OAKLAND ROOTS LINEUP: Kendall McIntosh, Tommy McCabe, Ali Elmasnaouy, Florian Valot (Faysal Bettache) (Luka Rosić), Jesus De Vicente, Tyler Gibson (Keegan Tingey), Neveal Hackshaw, Jackson Kiil (Peter Wilson), Bertin Jacquesson, Michael Edwards, Danny Trejo (Wolfgang Prentice)

Unused subs: Bobosi Byaruhanga, Raphael Spiegel, Emilio Martinez, Bradley Roberson

Shots: 6 | Shots On Goal: 1 | Corner Kicks: 2 | Fouls: 13 | Offside: 2 |

MONTEREY BAY LINEUP: Fernando Delgado, Kelsey Egwu, Nico Gordon, Zackery Farnsworth, Luka Malesevic, Sebastian Lletget (Eduardo Blancas), Ryuga Nakamura (Belmar Joseph), Nick Ross, Paul Gindiri, Chris-Kevin Nadje (Wesley Leggett), Omari Glasgow

Unused subs: Adrian Rebollar, Ciaran Dalton, Djimon Anderson, Abdel Talabi, Joel Garcia Jr.

Shots: 20 | Shots On Goal: 5 | Corner Kicks: 5 | Fouls: 19 | Offside: 4

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United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 25, 2026

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