Sporting JAX Signs Jacksonville Native, Academy Talent Ethan Underwood to USL Championship Roster

Published on April 21, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sporting Club Jacksonville News Release







Sporting Club Jacksonville's men's team roster expands with the addition of Academy contract signing Ethan Underwood, pending league and federation approval.

The 16-year-old center midfielder from St. Johns, Florida brings more local flavor to the team's roster. Underwood has shown flexibility, playing multiple positions throughout his time as a club player with Sporting JAX Soccer Academy. This move also showcases Sporting Club Jacksonville's 'Pathway to Pro' model, which enables local children to pursue professional soccer opportunities here on the First Coast.

"This marks the first of what we hope will be many graduates on the 'Path to Pro' and it hopefully reassures all Academy players and parents that the pathway is very much in place," Sporting JAX President of Soccer Mark Warburton shared.

"I'm excited for this opportunity to join the pro squad," Underwood said. "The staff has incredible knowledge and experience in the soccer world, and I hope to learn from them and be a valuable asset to the team."

Underwood's signing marks the second Academy contract signing, after Jack Proctor joined the team last month. A call-up like this is no light task, but the club believes that the young prospect is ready for the challenge.

"Congratulations to Ethan on this next step on his soccer journey, a big step for him and

fantastic advert for our Academy," Sporting JAX Head Coach Liam Fox said. "Myself and the rest of the First Team Coaching staff are looking forward to working with him over the coming months."

"The journey has just begun for Ethan and we look forward to watching his development continue in the weeks and months ahead," Warburton added. "Significant credit goes to Levo Guler, the Elite Academy Director, for ensuring Ethan is prepared for the challenges that lie ahead."

Underwood may be young, but he's well prepared for this next step, a notion that the technical staff echoed.

"I'm a firm believer that age is irrelevant when selecting soccer players, if you are good enough you are old enough," Fox said. "In time I am sure there will be more young academy players progressing to our first team."

Underwood will train with Sporting JAX as the team progresses through its inaugural season in the USL Championship, which continues at Hodges Stadium on Saturday, April 25 against Miami FC at 7:30 p.m.







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