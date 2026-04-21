Switchbacks Players & Head Coach Named to Team of the Week for Week 7

Published on April 21, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC News Release







Colorado Springs, CO - The Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC officially announced today that forward Sadam Masereka, midfielder Adrien Perez, and coach Alan McCann have been named to the USL Championship's Team of the Week, with forward Khori Bennett on the Team of the Week bench presented by SiteOne for week 7 of the 2026 season.

Masereka delivered a standout performance in Saturday's match against Monterey Bay FC, playing a pivotal role in the attacking third. The forward recorded two assists, consistently creating scoring opportunities and demonstrating strong vision and composure on the ball. He completed 11 accurate passes, won five duels, and drew a crucial foul inside the penalty area after challenging the opposing goalkeeper. Resulting in a penalty kick that was successfully converted.

Perez made an immediate impact, opening the scoring in the 18 ¬Â² with a well-executed set-piece goal that set the tone for the match. In addition to his offensive contribution, Perez completed two successful dribbles, won five duels, and added a defensive interception, showcasing his two-way effectiveness in midfield.

Under McCann's leadership, Colorado Springs secured a 4- 1 victory. The team's offensive output marked its highest goal total in a league match since September 8, 2024, when the Switchbacks defeated the Tampa Bay Rowdies 4-2. The squad produced nine shots on target, maintained 55.4% possession, and demonstrated defensive discipline with nine successful tackles (out of 13 attempts) and seven interceptions, reflecting a comprehensive, well-organized team performance.

Bennett continued his impressive form by scoring twice, bringing his season total to the top of the 2026 USL Championship Golden Boot race. He registered six shots in the match. The highest by a Colorado Springs player in league play this season, highlighting his consistent attacking threat and clinical finishing ability.

USL Championship Team of the Week - Week 5

GK - Raphael Spiegel, Oakland Roots SC

D - Nathan Messer, Charleston Battery

D - Adrian Díz Pe, Hartford Athletic

D - Kyle Adams, Louisville City FC

D - Owen Damm, FC Tulsa

M - Jorge Hernández, San Antonio FC

M - Tyler Pasher, Birmingham Legion FC

M - Adrien Pérez, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

F - Albert Dikwa, Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC

F - Ihsan Sacko, Phoenix Rising FC

F - Sadam Masereka, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

Coach - Alan McCann, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

Bench - Adam Beaudry (LDN), Kyle Edwards (OAK), Alex Crognale (SA), Wolfgang Prentice (OAK), Blaine Ferri (LEX), Khori Bennett (COS), Rubio Rubín (ELP)

Colorado Springs will now turn its attention this weekend on the road as they battle Phoenix Rising on Saturday, April 25.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 21, 2026

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