Talen Maples Has Been Named to Team of the Round 2 Bench in the US Open Cup

Published on April 8, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC News Release







Colorado Springs, CO - The Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC and the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup officially announced today that Talen Maples has been named to the Team of the Round bench for Round 2 of the 2026 U.S. Open Cup Tournament.

Maples played the full 120 minutes in the Switchbacks' Round 2 match against Spokane Velocity FC, helping lead Colorado Springs to a victory in penalty kicks. He delivered a strong all-around performance, recording two shots, both on target, including one from inside the box.

The breakthrough moment came in the 45 ¬Â², when Switchbacks' #10 Adrien Perez delivered a ball from the right side of the penalty area back to the top of the box. Maples met the pass with a one-touch, left-footed strike that cut through traffic and found the bottom-left corner.

In addition to his attacking contribution, Maples led all players with 102 touches and 95 passes, completing 86 for a 90.5% passing accuracy. Defensively, he was successful in his lone tackle attempt.

2026 U.S. Open Cup Team of the Round - Second Round

GK - Jonanthan Burke (One Knoxville SC)

D - Egor Akulov (Vermont Green FC)

D - Julian Cisneros (FC Naples)

D - Lee Desmond (Sacramento Republic FC)

D - Samuel Owusu (Union Omaha)

M - Luis Álvarez (Charlotte Independence)

M - Simon Carlson (Asheville City SC)

M - Dominik Wanner (Sacramento Republic FC)

M - Jamie Webber (FC Tulsa)

F - Kyle Edwards (Sacramento Republic FC)

F - J.J. Williams (Rhode Island FC)

Bench

GK - Matías Molina (Westchester SC)

D - Sam Layton (Richmond Kickers)

D - Talen Maples (Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC)

M - Alex Dalou (Detroit City FC)

M - Andrés Ferrín (FC Naples)

M - Eliot Goldthorp (Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC)

F - Daniel Mangarov (Chattanooga FC)

Coach

Mike Jeffries (Charlotte Independence)

Colorado Springs will now turn its attention to a busy doubleheader, as the Switchbacks prepare to host Sporting Kansas City on April 14 in the Round of 32 of the U.S. Open Cup at 6 p.m. The club will host Monterey Bay FC on April 18 at 3 p.m.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 8, 2026

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