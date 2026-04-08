Talen Maples Has Been Named to Team of the Round 2 Bench in the US Open Cup
Published on April 8, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC News Release
Colorado Springs, CO - The Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC and the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup officially announced today that Talen Maples has been named to the Team of the Round bench for Round 2 of the 2026 U.S. Open Cup Tournament.
Maples played the full 120 minutes in the Switchbacks' Round 2 match against Spokane Velocity FC, helping lead Colorado Springs to a victory in penalty kicks. He delivered a strong all-around performance, recording two shots, both on target, including one from inside the box.
The breakthrough moment came in the 45 ¬Â², when Switchbacks' #10 Adrien Perez delivered a ball from the right side of the penalty area back to the top of the box. Maples met the pass with a one-touch, left-footed strike that cut through traffic and found the bottom-left corner.
In addition to his attacking contribution, Maples led all players with 102 touches and 95 passes, completing 86 for a 90.5% passing accuracy. Defensively, he was successful in his lone tackle attempt.
2026 U.S. Open Cup Team of the Round - Second Round
GK - Jonanthan Burke (One Knoxville SC)
D - Egor Akulov (Vermont Green FC)
D - Julian Cisneros (FC Naples)
D - Lee Desmond (Sacramento Republic FC)
D - Samuel Owusu (Union Omaha)
M - Luis Álvarez (Charlotte Independence)
M - Simon Carlson (Asheville City SC)
M - Dominik Wanner (Sacramento Republic FC)
M - Jamie Webber (FC Tulsa)
F - Kyle Edwards (Sacramento Republic FC)
F - J.J. Williams (Rhode Island FC)
Bench
GK - Matías Molina (Westchester SC)
D - Sam Layton (Richmond Kickers)
D - Talen Maples (Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC)
M - Alex Dalou (Detroit City FC)
M - Andrés Ferrín (FC Naples)
M - Eliot Goldthorp (Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC)
F - Daniel Mangarov (Chattanooga FC)
Coach
Mike Jeffries (Charlotte Independence)
Colorado Springs will now turn its attention to a busy doubleheader, as the Switchbacks prepare to host Sporting Kansas City on April 14 in the Round of 32 of the U.S. Open Cup at 6 p.m. The club will host Monterey Bay FC on April 18 at 3 p.m.
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