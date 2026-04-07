Khori Bennett Named to Team of the Week for Week 5
Published on April 7, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC News Release
Colorado Springs, CO - The Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC officially announced today that forward Khori Bennett has been named to the USL Championship's Team of the Week presented by SiteOne for week 5 of the 2026 season.
After a standout performance in Week 5 against Lexington SC, Bennett recorded one goal on three shots, with two attempts coming from inside the box. The forward also posted an 83.5% passing accuracy and competed strongly throughout the match, winning 10 duels. Defensively, he contributed by winning his lone tackle attempt.
Bennett's impact was felt most in the decisive moment of the match, calmly converting the penalty kick in the 79 ¬Â² after Switchbacks' #7 Jonas Fjeldberg was brought down in the penalty area by Lexington's #4 Arturo Ordóñez. Stepping up with confidence, Bennett delivered a composed, right-footed finish low to the left, securing a crucial point for Colorado Springs.
USL Championship Team of the Week - Week 5
GK - Eric Dick, Indy Eleven
D - Xavier Zengue, Lexington SC
D - Frank Nodarse, Rhode Island FC
D - Tiago Suarez, San Antonio FC
M - Tyler Pasher, Birmingham Legion FC
M - Kilil Pakhomov, Charleston Battery
M - Christian Pinzon, Las Vegas Lights FC
M - James Murphy, Loudoun United FC
F - Khori Bennett, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
F - Amando Moreno, El Paso Locomotive FC
F - Niall Reid-Stephenson, New Mexico United
Coach - Ben Pirmann, Charleston Battery
Bench - Anthony Siaha (HFD), Nathan Dossantos (TBR), Adrian Diz Pe (HFD), Danny Griffin (PIT), Max Schneider (TBR), Jeremy Kelly (CHS), Blake Willey (SAC)
Colorado Springs will now turn its attention to a busy doubleheader, as the Switchbacks prepare to host Sporting Kansas City on April 14 in the Round of 32 of the U.S. Open Cup at 6 p.m. The club will host Monterey Bay FC on April 18 at 3 p.m.
United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 7, 2026
- Match Preview: Brooklyn FC vs Charleston Battery - Brooklyn FC
- San Antonio FC Defender Tiago Suarez Named to USL Championship Team of the Week - San Antonio FC
- Xavier Zengue Named to USL Championship Week 5 Team of the Week - Lexington SC
- Las Vegas Lights FC Forward Christian Pinzon Named to USL Championship Team of the Week for Week 5 - Las Vegas Lights FC
- Khori Bennett Named to Team of the Week for Week 5 - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- USL Team of the Week Named for Week 5 - Loudoun United FC
- Sacramento Native Blake Willey Selected to USL Championship Team of the Week - Sacramento Republic FC
- Eric Dick Named to USL-C Team of the Week - Indy Eleven
- Frank Nodarse Named to USL Championship Week 5 Team of the Week - Rhode Island FC
- Charleston Battery's Pirmann, Pakhomov Headline USLC Team of the Week for Week 5 - Charleston Battery
- On-Loan Goalkeeper Kayne Rizvanovich Returns to Minnesota United FC - Brooklyn FC
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Other Recent Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC Stories
- Khori Bennett Named to Team of the Week for Week 5
- Switchbacks FC Draw at Weidner Field against Lexington SC
- Switchbacks FC Move on to the Round of 32 After a Breath Taking Win over Spokane Velocity.
- Khori Bennett Named to Team of the Week Bench for Week 4
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