Khori Bennett Named to Team of the Week for Week 5

Published on April 7, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC News Release







Colorado Springs, CO - The Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC officially announced today that forward Khori Bennett has been named to the USL Championship's Team of the Week presented by SiteOne for week 5 of the 2026 season.

After a standout performance in Week 5 against Lexington SC, Bennett recorded one goal on three shots, with two attempts coming from inside the box. The forward also posted an 83.5% passing accuracy and competed strongly throughout the match, winning 10 duels. Defensively, he contributed by winning his lone tackle attempt.

Bennett's impact was felt most in the decisive moment of the match, calmly converting the penalty kick in the 79 ¬Â² after Switchbacks' #7 Jonas Fjeldberg was brought down in the penalty area by Lexington's #4 Arturo Ordóñez. Stepping up with confidence, Bennett delivered a composed, right-footed finish low to the left, securing a crucial point for Colorado Springs.

USL Championship Team of the Week - Week 5

GK - Eric Dick, Indy Eleven

D - Xavier Zengue, Lexington SC

D - Frank Nodarse, Rhode Island FC

D - Tiago Suarez, San Antonio FC

M - Tyler Pasher, Birmingham Legion FC

M - Kilil Pakhomov, Charleston Battery

M - Christian Pinzon, Las Vegas Lights FC

M - James Murphy, Loudoun United FC

F - Khori Bennett, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

F - Amando Moreno, El Paso Locomotive FC

F - Niall Reid-Stephenson, New Mexico United

Coach - Ben Pirmann, Charleston Battery

Bench - Anthony Siaha (HFD), Nathan Dossantos (TBR), Adrian Diz Pe (HFD), Danny Griffin (PIT), Max Schneider (TBR), Jeremy Kelly (CHS), Blake Willey (SAC)

Colorado Springs will now turn its attention to a busy doubleheader, as the Switchbacks prepare to host Sporting Kansas City on April 14 in the Round of 32 of the U.S. Open Cup at 6 p.m. The club will host Monterey Bay FC on April 18 at 3 p.m.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 7, 2026

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