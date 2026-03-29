Switchbacks FC Fall to New Mexico United on the Road
Published on March 28, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC News Release
Colorado Springs, CO - The Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC delivered a competitive performance on the road against New Mexico United, ultimately falling 3-2 in a closely contested match.
Both sides traded momentum throughout the first half, with the Switchbacks showing strong attacking intent. They recorded eight shots, maintained 50.2% possession, and completed 119 accurate passes, reflecting a balanced and disciplined approach.
The Switchbacks broke the deadlock in the 57 ¬Â², when #90 Khori Bennett confidently converted a penalty kick, giving Colorado Springs a lead. However, New Mexico United responded in the 63 ¬Â², as #10 Greg Hurst played a forward ball to #5 Dayonn Harris, who carried it into the box and finished to level the score.
Despite the equalizer, the Switchbacks remained composed and continued to press for another goal. The match intensity increased as both teams pushed forward, with Colorado Springs maintaining pressure and creating opportunities in the attacking third.
New Mexico gained the lead in the 75 ¬Â². Harris advanced down the left flank and delivered a pass to # 21 Valentin Noel, who sent the ball into the net.
In stoppage time, the Switchbacks were awarded another crucial penalty after #20 Yosuke Hanya was fouled inside the box in the 94 ¬Â². Bennett stepped up once again and calmly converted, equalizing the score.
Moments later, New Mexico found a late response thanks to Harris and #15 Ousman Jabang, scoring in the 96 ¬Â² to secure the result.
The Switchbacks then return home to Weidner Field on April 1 for a US Open Cup matchup against Spokane Velocity. To stay up to date on the Switchbacks FC follow our social @switchbacksfc or head to our website.
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