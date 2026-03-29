Loudoun Edged out, 3-1, by Rowdies

Published on March 28, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Loudoun United FC News Release







St. Petersburg, FL - Loudoun United FC battled on the road but fell, 3-1, to the Tampa Bay Rowdies at Al Lang Stadium.

Match Summary

Tampa Bay took control early, opening the scoring in the 7th minute to claim an early advantage. Loudoun United struggled to establish rhythm in the opening stages, as the Rowdies' high press disrupted Loudoun's buildup play. As the half progressed, Loudoun began to grow into the match, with the midfield creating more opportunities in the final third.

Loudoun responded quickly after the break, finding an equalizer in the 48th minute. Thorleifur Úlfarsson converted from a free kick, finding the back of the net to level the match at 1-1.

Tampa Bay responded quickly, reclaiming the lead in the 52nd minute following a quick transition. Head Coach Anthony Limbrick looked to the bench to provide a late spark, but the Rowdies put the game out of reach in the 80th minute, capitalizing on a defensive lapse to secure the 3-1 result.

Thoughts from the Club

Head Coach Anthony Limbrick on the result:

"It was obviously a very tough game. They've had a great start to the season and they're very strong at home, and we felt that in the first half where we had to defend for long periods. I thought we showed a lot of resilience during those moments, but we probably didn't get the details right on a couple of the goals. We got back into the game through an amazing free kick from Thor, but then conceded straight away at the other end. That's something we need to manage better. I also don't think we were good enough with the final pass or kept the ball well enough when we won it back. All in all, they deserved to win the game, and we have to admit that, get better, and move on. We'll focus on tightening things up as a group and getting ready for Wednesday and the home match this weekend."

Forward Thorleifur Úlfarsson on team's performance:

"Scoring in front of our supporters is always special, but at the end of the day, we know we have to improve. It was a tough game. I think we did some things well, but we need to be cleaner on the ball. There's definitely stuff for us to work on, and we'll need the fans behind us again in the next one."

Notes

Pacifique Niyongabire made his club debut for Loudoun United.

Thorleifur Úlfarsson was named Loudoun United's Man of the Match following his goal and constant threat in the attacking third.

Loudoun United continues its road trip as they prepare for a mid-week U.S. Open Cup clash against Richmond Kickers on Wednesday, April 1st.

The Red-and-White return to Segra Field on Saturday, April 4th to host Birmingham Legion FC at 5 p.m. ET.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 28, 2026

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