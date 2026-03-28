Lone Star State Showdown Awaits the LSC Men in San Antonio Sunday

Published on March 28, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Lexington SC News Release







SAN ANTONIO - The first road tilt of the 2026 season for Lexington Sporting Club awaits Sunday as it flies south to challenge San Antonio FC.

The Lexington offense roared to life over the last week, totaling 12 goals on 58 shots (27 of which were on target) in two matches. Now, following wins over Flower City Union in the U.S. Open Cup and Brooklyn FC in league play, the club looks to ride its attacking momentum into Texas.

While LSC's offense has rightfully shined in the limelight since last Thursday, its defensive performances should not go unnoticed. In three USL Championship matches, goalkeeper Oliver Semmle and his backline have kept two clean sheets and allowed only two total goals.

Including its Open Cup match, LSC has posted three consecutive shutouts and only allowed five total shots on target.

Semmle is one of four keepers in the league with two clean sheets in at least three USL-C matches played.

Now, managing minutes becomes a priority for Head Coach Mac Hemmi. Lexington's early schedule consists of five matches in 17 days because of the Open Cup - a reality shared by many USL Championship clubs who advanced to the tournament's Second Round.

In two meetings last season, LSC and San Antonio each proved victorious in the road fixture.

Kickoff from Toyota Field is set for 4 p.m. ET.

SCOUTING SAN ANTONIO

San Antonio FC is unbeaten to begin the 2026 campaign, posting a 2W-0L-1D record with wins over Phoenix Rising FC and New Mexico United. The Texas side has only conceded one goal all season while scoring three.

Jorge Hernandez and Cristian Parano have been the club's key men early, combining for assists on all three of the side's goals and creating 20 scoring chances.

Hernandez also has a goal to his name, alongside USL-C veteran Alex Crognale and former Lexington man Danny Barbir.

Goalkeeper Joey Batrouni has saved nine of the 10 shots he has faced this season.

STAT OF THE MATCH

Lexington SC is eyeing three consecutive clean sheets in league play for the first time in club history. It previously posted back-to-back shutouts three times last season, including the 2024 season finale and 2025 season opener.

HOW TO WATCH

The match will air locally on FOX 56, stream nationally on ESPN+ and air live on SiriusXM FC.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 28, 2026

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