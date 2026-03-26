Braudílio Rodrigues Loaned to One Knoxville SC

Published on March 26, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Lexington SC News Release







KNOXVILLE, Tenn. - Midfielder Braudílio Rodrigues has been loaned to USL League One side One Knoxville SC, pending league and federation approval.

Rodrigues appeared 20 times for Lexington across all competitions in 2025, scoring two goals and notching two assists. He had yet to appear for the Greens in 2026.

The club wishes Braudílio the best during his time in Tennessee.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 26, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.