Republic FC Academy to Host Annual Tryouts April 30 & May 1

Published on March 26, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







The region's top youth players have an opportunity to join the region's only path to pro soccer development pipeline. The Indomitable club's academy teams are hosting tryouts for players born in 2008-2015 for the upcoming 2026-27 season. Tryout sessions will be held at Cosumnes River College April 30 - May 1 from 5 - 9 PM, register now here.

Register now!

Republic FC's academy teams compete at the highest level of youth soccer in North America under MLS NEXT, home to 90% of U.S. Soccer's national team player pool. The oldest squad (U19) also competes in the USL Academy League and logs additional competition against players aspiring to reach the next step. With this elite access to program and training opportunities, players on the club's older academy teams are one step away from joining professional training sessions, preparing for college soccer, and laying the foundation for long-term success.

Republic FC is the only regional development program with a direct path to the professional ranks. This season, Republic FC's First Team features three players from its academy, Blake Willey, Chibi Ukaegbu and Da'vian Kimbrough.

Academy players can also sign USL Academy contracts where they can compete in professional matches, train with the first team, and log valuable experience without losing their college eligibility. This year, four academy standouts - Luke Strassburg, Rohan Chivukula, Brooks Doolittle and Jackson Montero - are all able to build their game in a pro-environment before each head off to college. Academy Director Eder Quintanilla and his team, as well as select members of the first team staff, will lead the tryout where the region's top talent will showcase their skills.

Since its inception in 2015, Republic FC's Academy has created a strong, local pipeline of youth players ready for professional level competition, with over 40 players earning the opportunity to join the first team on USL Academy contracts and over 25 going on to sign professional contracts with Republic FC or other clubs. In 2025, players from the Indomitable club's youth academy combined for 80 gameday roster selections, 56 appearances, and over 3,000 minutes. Academy players have also been elevated to international ranks, with over 70 invitations to national team programs, including training camps, Talent I.D. Centers, and international competitions.

Over the last 12 seasons, the club has seen more than 80 graduates move into college programs, including nearly 40 who have received academic and athletic honors from the Big Ten, Pac-12, MVC, United Soccer Coaches, Big 8, Ivy League, and more.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 26, 2026

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