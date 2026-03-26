Loudoun United FC Bring Matchday Energy to Buffalo Wing Factory for March 28 Watch Party

Published on March 26, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Loudoun United FC News Release







Leesburg, VA - Loudoun United FC is heading south to the Sunshine State, but the party is staying right here in Loudoun County. The club is thrilled to announce the first official Matchday Watch Party of the 2026 season at Buffalo Wing Factory in Leesburg for the upcoming match against the Tampa Bay Rowdies on Saturday, March 28.

Specialty Matchday Menu

In celebration of the match, Buffalo Wing Factory has crafted two exclusive specialty cocktails to keep the energy high from the opening whistle to the final minute:

Loudoun Pitch Margarita: A vibrant blend of Tequila, Fresh Strawberry Simple syrup, Triple Sec, and Lemon-Lime.

United Lemonade: A refreshing mix of Vodka, Fresh Strawberry Simple syrup, Lemon, and a splash of Grenadine for that signature United red.

Event Details

Location: Buffalo Wing Factory (565 Compass Pt Plz #100, Leesburg, VA 20175)

Date: Saturday, March 28, 2026

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET

Fans will also have the opportunity to meet members of the Loudoun United FC staff throughout the evening, making it the perfect chance to connect with the club and be part of the Loudoun United community beyond matchday.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 26, 2026

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