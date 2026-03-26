Miami FC Dominant in Second Half to Complete 4-2 Comeback over Sporting JAX

Published on March 26, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Miami FC News Release







Jacksonville, FL - Miami overcame early defensive miscues and missed chances in the first half against Sporting Jax with a second half onslaught that saw the visitors score 3 second half goals, bringing all 3 points back home to Miami.

The match also saw four different Miami FC players each bag a goal courtesy of Mason Tunbridge, Alessandro Milesi, Arney Rocha and Mathieu Ndongo.

On a rainy night in Jacksonville with a strong breeze against them, Miami was sloppy early and paid the price almost immediately. In just the second minute Miami, without veterans Locadia, Diaz and Room due to international call-up duty, gave up possession. Harvey Neville quickly streaked down the right side after avoiding late tackles by the left side of Miami FC's defenders.

Neville put a cross through that somehow bounced past Angelo Calfo's sliding clearance attempt and right to the feet of Sporting Jax forward, Kieran Sadlier. Sadlier gave Miami keeper, Pipe Rodriguez no chance and put the hosts up early 1-0.

Miami would answer quickly though in the 10th minute as the visitors in their "Pantera" kits would begin to press Sporting Jax and earned a throw-in. Rocha, realizing Jacksonville's defense was slow to react, quickly put a long throw into the box and found Mason Tunbridge. Tunbridge made one touch and then volleyed his shot perfectly in the far post to level the score at 1-1.

Unfortunately, Miami would gave up another bad play on defense in the 22nd minute to give Jacksonville the edge yet again. Preston Kilwien mistimed his tackle in the box bringing down Dida Armstrong, who sold the foul well and earned a penalty kick. Kieran Sadlier would take the shot from the spot and get his second goal of the night to again put the hosts up 2-1.

Despite being down, Miami began to earn a bulk of the possession and slowly broke down Sporting Jax with the help of the spectacular play of Mason Tunbridge. The midfielder placed a great ball through to a streaking Ndongo, but the young forward could not convert his 1v1 with the goalkeeper in the 34th minute.

After halftime, still being down a goal, Miami FC made a change and brought on Rodrigo Da Costa. Almost immediately, the visitors started to impose their will on Sporting Jax. After great combination between Tunbridge and Da Costa, Arney Rocha found himself with a great ball in the box. However, yet again Miami was unable to convert as Rocha couldn't place his shot past Christian Olivares.

After another missed chance, Miami refused to relent. The perseverance paid off in the 54th minute, yet again after solid play from Mason Tunbridge. Tunbridge put a perfect curling ball into space for Alessandro Milesi. Milesi immediately put his head up and caught Olivares out of position, placing a perfect shot through to the far post and leveling the score at 2-2.

Then minutes later, it was Arney Rocha's turn. After a fantastic cross in from Milesi, Rocha made one defender miss in the box before being taken down and earning Miami a penalty kick. Rocha took the ball to the spot and made no doubt, putting the visitors up for good.

With Jacksonville pressing for an equalizer, Miami broke through again in the 83rd minute. After regaining possession, Miami FC Academy product Alexander Naranjo took the ball out wide before finding Da Costa at the top of the box. Da Costa made an excellent touch, playing Ndongo through. The 19 year old this time made no doubt for his first Miami career goal that slammed the door shut on Jacksonville's comeback hopes.

The win vaults Miami FC to fifth place in the USL Championship Eastern Conference standings as the team prepares for its next challenge at home in Miami against Rhode Island on Saturday at 7pm.

Tickets for Miami's Home Opener at Pitbull Stadium on March 28th are on sale now by going to www.MiamiFC.com or calling 844-MIAMIFC.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 26, 2026

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