How Gunnar Studenhofft's Mindset Is Paying off Early in Phoenix

Published on March 26, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Phoenix Rising FC News Release







There's a certain type of player that fits Phoenix Rising.

Very, very proud of him, because, because, again, like we say, he's he's gifted on the physical side, and which is, which is great to see. And for me, the most thing that I was proud of is his movement. Is his movement, because we know that he's gifted to jump.

It's not just about talent, but also about mindset. Forward Gunnar Studenhofft, who scored his first goal for the club in equalizing fashion to secure a 2-2 result against Oakland Roots SC on March 21, understood that before he ever stepped onto the pitch.

For him, choosing Rising wasn't complicated, but rather intentional. What stood out most was the balance the club offers. An environment built on winning, but one that also prioritizes development and getting the best out of its players. For a young forward looking to grow, that combination mattered. So did intensity.

"This club is built on winning titles, but also on developing players and getting the best out of them," Studenhofft said. "The atmosphere here is very demanding. That's what I want."

That idea of being pushed, of being held to a high standard, is something the six-foot-three forward leans into. It's part of how he measures progress and why he already feels he's in the right place.

Sit down with the 23 year old and it won't take long to hear him bring up leaving Rising better than he found it, a mindset that reflects both his confidence and patience. That approach shows up in the small things. The way he trains. The way he listens. The way he remains grounded in an environment that demands consistency.

"I just want to become the best forward I can be," Studenhofft said. "I keep my head down, stay humble and focus on the small details. That's what makes me better and helps the team."

On the field, his role is clearly defined. As a striker under Head Coach Pa-Modou Kah, the job goes beyond scoring goals. It requires physicality, awareness and the ability to connect play higher up the field.

"(Studdenhoft) is a big boy, and it's tough to play against him when he comes on with that speed and energy," Kah said. "He lifted the guys."

Studenhofft understands what he already brings to that role. His speed, strength, and finishing ability give him a strong foundation. At the same time, he's just as aware of the areas where he can improve. That balance continues to shape his development.

Growing up in the Cayman Islands, the path to professional soccer wasn't always clear. Given that the island itself is roughly 76 square miles - or roughly the same land size as metro Washington DC - opportunities in soccer growing were limited, and exposure difficult to come by. For a player with great ambition, it often meant creating his own path rather than following one.

It's a perspective that still shows up in how he approaches the game today. There's an understanding that nothing is guaranteed, and that opportunities have to be earned, not expected. That mindset followed him when he made the decision to leave home at a young age to pursue better opportunities, taking a risk that many players in his position have to consider.

Recently, that growth showed itself in a tangible way. After finding the back of the net for the first time, the emotion was clear. As soon as the ball hit the back of the net in the 90+6 minute, Studenhofft headed right to the corner flag with his jersey already off and waving in the air.

The celebration reflected the moment, but what followed was just as telling. There was no sense of arrival, just a return to the same steady mindset that's defined his approach. The goal, his first in Rising red, wasn't a breakthrough as much as it was confirmation. A result of preparation meeting opportunity. That has been his approach from the start.

"If the coach asks me to play, I play," Studenhofft said. "It doesn't matter when... I'm going to give my best."

Around him, he continues to learn from those with more experience. Veterans such as defender Rafael Czichos and forward Charlie Dennis have become important voices, helping the young forward navigate the demands of the USL Championship, both on and off the pitch.

"There's still chemistry to build, but we're starting to understand each other," Studenhofft said. "Everyone up front is technically gifted, so it's exciting."

That growth is happening in real time. You can see it in the movement, the combinations and moments like his recent finish that sent those at 38th & Washington into delirium late into the night in the match against Oakland Roots.

The level of competition only pushes that further. With experienced players across the league, the standard remains high every week. For Studenhofft, that's part of the appeal. And as he pushes forward, he's beginning to take others with him. Working alongside Rising's academy players, he's stepped into a leadership role, helping guide younger talent through the same environment he's navigating himself.

"He's somebody who's very tough and hard on himself, who wants to score goals all the time," Kah said. "But again, everything with him will come with time and patience."

It's a role he's still growing into, just like every other part of his game. The goal, his first of many, may stand out, but it's only one part of a much larger process. Studenhofft didn't arrive as a finished product. He came for the challenge, for the environment, and for the opportunity to improve. And if early moments offer any indication, that process is already well underway.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 26, 2026

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