Lexington SC, Keeneland Partner to Deliver Unforgettable Community Experiences Through Sport

Published on March 26, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Lexington SC News Release







LEXINGTON, Ky. - Lexington Sporting Club announced a new community-driven partnership with historic Keeneland Thursday, uniting two of Lexington's most iconic sporting institutions to create memorable experiences for fans across Central Kentucky this spring.

The natural collaboration lends itself to high-quality, family-friendly entertainment while emphasizing community connection throughout Lexington.

"Keeneland is excited to partner with Lexington SC to create fun, engaging experiences for families throughout the spring," said Kara Heissenbuttel, senior director of community relations at Keeneland. "Both organizations are proud to be part of the Lexington community, and this partnership allows us to connect with local fans in new ways - from the racetrack to the soccer pitch - while creating memorable opportunities for our youngest supporters."

As part of the partnership, Lexington Sporting Club will host Keeneland Kids Club Night at its May 8 match vs. Monterey Bay FC. The event will welcome members of Keeneland's Kids Club, boasting more than 15,000 young fans, with complimentary tickets for kids. Parents and family members will have access to discounted tickets.

Attendees will also receive a special merchandise discount, adding to the matchday experience at Lexington SC Stadium.

In addition to activations at the stadium, Lexington Sporting Club will activate on The Hill during Keeneland's renowned Spring Meet in April. LSC will host tailgates and engage with fans in one of the track's most popular social spaces.

The partnership also allows LSC's men's and women's squads to tour the grounds and interact with one of the country's most legendary locations in horse racing.

"Partnering with Keeneland is a natural fit for Lexington Sporting Club because we share a deep commitment to the Lexington community," said Madyson Foster Smith, head of partnerships for Lexington SC. "Together, we're creating meaningful opportunities that bring people together through sport. We are investing in our community and building something lasting for the families and fans who call Lexington home."

By uniting the traditions of Keeneland with the growing momentum of Lexington Sporting Club, both sides are able to highlight a togetherness rooted in sport, community and family entertainment in a way that is uniquely Lexington.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 26, 2026

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