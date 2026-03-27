Know Before You Go: Republic FC vs. El Paso Locomotive

Published on March 26, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







AT A GLANCE: #SACvELP

Gates: 5:30 p.m.

Kickoff: 7 p.m.

Location: Heart Health Park, Sacramento, CA

Tickets: Purchase here>>

Parking: Purchase pre-paid parking>>

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

Front Gate Giveaway: First 1,000 fans through the gates will get a co-branded carabiner coozie, courtesy of UC Davis Health!

Mystery grab bags are here! Visit the Community Corner in the Fan Zone at tonight's match. Various merchandise and autographed items are included. Bid on unique items and experiences during our Matchday Giving Auction! The auction is open now until 8:30PM on 3/21: Bid now

Proceeds benefit the SRFC Foundation.

FOOD AND BEVERAGE

WATER BOTTLES

Each guest is permitted to bring one (1) sealed water bottle or one (1) empty reusable water bottle. A water filling station will be available inside the front gates for your convenience. Click here to view a stadium map, including water refill stations. Please be advised that all reusable bottles are subject to inspection upon entry.

THIS WEEKEND'S FOOD TRUCKS

D-dubs Grubs Funnel Cakes, Corn Dogs, Drewski's, Dubs Lunchboxx, Fry Boys, Yolanda's, Game Day Grill, Hefty's, Kona, Mr. Pops, Pizza Lover's, & Will's Catering

MATCHDAY DRINK SPECIAL

Try the "Berry Bliss" Zero Proof, Fresh Lime Juice, Raspberry Puree, Soda Water or "Raspberry Rebel" Choose Your Spirit, Fresh Lime Juice, Raspberry Puree, Soda Water

NOW SERVING AT THE CRAFT BREW BAR:

THREADS

Primary Kit

Gear up for matchday with our Primary Kit! Shop online, at the Pro Shop, or in-stadium on matchday. Shop now

MOBILE TICKETING WITH SEATGEEK

As a reminder, we have partnered with SeatGeek, a mobile-first platform that simplifies ticket access and provides Sacramento Republic FC fans with more features to help utilize, sell, and share their tickets. Your tickets for all matches at Heart Health Park can be managed from mobile devices using the SeatGeek or Republic FC mobile app. For instructions on how to access and manage your tickets, click here.

IF YOU SEE SOMETHING, SAY SOMETHING

If you have any issues on matchday, let us know by notifying an usher or text (916)471-4625 and we will get it taken care of.

BAG POLICY

Heart Health Park will enforce a Clear Bag Policy to expedite your entry experience and reduce security screening interactions.

The policy allows for one (1) clear plastic, vinyl or PVC bags that do not exceed 12 ¬Â³ X 6 ¬Â³ X 12 ¬Â³ in size.

Handheld bags with or without a handle or strap or wallets that do not exceed 5 ¬Â³ X 8 ¬Â³ or approximately the size of a hand, are allowable and do not need to be clear plastic.

Guests can carry in parental bags, medically necessary items, blankets, jackets as long as they are readily available for screening at entry

Learn more at www.sacrepublicfc.com/Clear-Bag-Policy.

PARKING & TAILGATING

Parking is $15 and can be purchased here. Tailgate is $20 and can be purchased.

VIP parking is now closer to the security checkpoint, and ADA parking has been expanded for easier access.

BIKE PARKING

Free bike parking is available outside of the West Gate. View map.

ALTERNATIVE TRANSPORTATION

Ride share (Uber/Lyft) - Ride share pick-up and drop-off is located at Cal Expo's Main Gate (Heritage Lane and Exposition Blvd.).

Sacramento Regional Transit - Use the SacRT Trip Planner to plan your trip to Heart Health Park! Simply fill in the information requested and Google will determine your best bus trip.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 26, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.