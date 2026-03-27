Know Before You Go: Republic FC vs. El Paso Locomotive
Published on March 26, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Sacramento Republic FC News Release
AT A GLANCE: #SACvELP
Gates: 5:30 p.m.
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Location: Heart Health Park, Sacramento, CA
Tickets: Purchase here>>
Parking: Purchase pre-paid parking>>
MATCH HIGHLIGHTS
Front Gate Giveaway: First 1,000 fans through the gates will get a co-branded carabiner coozie, courtesy of UC Davis Health!
Mystery grab bags are here! Visit the Community Corner in the Fan Zone at tonight's match. Various merchandise and autographed items are included. Bid on unique items and experiences during our Matchday Giving Auction! The auction is open now until 8:30PM on 3/21: Bid now
Proceeds benefit the SRFC Foundation.
FOOD AND BEVERAGE
WATER BOTTLES
Each guest is permitted to bring one (1) sealed water bottle or one (1) empty reusable water bottle. A water filling station will be available inside the front gates for your convenience. Click here to view a stadium map, including water refill stations. Please be advised that all reusable bottles are subject to inspection upon entry.
THIS WEEKEND'S FOOD TRUCKS
D-dubs Grubs Funnel Cakes, Corn Dogs, Drewski's, Dubs Lunchboxx, Fry Boys, Yolanda's, Game Day Grill, Hefty's, Kona, Mr. Pops, Pizza Lover's, & Will's Catering
MATCHDAY DRINK SPECIAL
Try the "Berry Bliss" Zero Proof, Fresh Lime Juice, Raspberry Puree, Soda Water or "Raspberry Rebel" Choose Your Spirit, Fresh Lime Juice, Raspberry Puree, Soda Water
NOW SERVING AT THE CRAFT BREW BAR:
THREADS
Primary Kit
Gear up for matchday with our Primary Kit! Shop online, at the Pro Shop, or in-stadium on matchday. Shop now
MOBILE TICKETING WITH SEATGEEK
As a reminder, we have partnered with SeatGeek, a mobile-first platform that simplifies ticket access and provides Sacramento Republic FC fans with more features to help utilize, sell, and share their tickets. Your tickets for all matches at Heart Health Park can be managed from mobile devices using the SeatGeek or Republic FC mobile app. For instructions on how to access and manage your tickets, click here.
IF YOU SEE SOMETHING, SAY SOMETHING
If you have any issues on matchday, let us know by notifying an usher or text (916)471-4625 and we will get it taken care of.
BAG POLICY
Heart Health Park will enforce a Clear Bag Policy to expedite your entry experience and reduce security screening interactions.
The policy allows for one (1) clear plastic, vinyl or PVC bags that do not exceed 12 ¬Â³ X 6 ¬Â³ X 12 ¬Â³ in size.
Handheld bags with or without a handle or strap or wallets that do not exceed 5 ¬Â³ X 8 ¬Â³ or approximately the size of a hand, are allowable and do not need to be clear plastic.
Guests can carry in parental bags, medically necessary items, blankets, jackets as long as they are readily available for screening at entry
Learn more at www.sacrepublicfc.com/Clear-Bag-Policy.
PARKING & TAILGATING
Parking is $15 and can be purchased here. Tailgate is $20 and can be purchased.
VIP parking is now closer to the security checkpoint, and ADA parking has been expanded for easier access.
BIKE PARKING
Free bike parking is available outside of the West Gate. View map.
ALTERNATIVE TRANSPORTATION
Ride share (Uber/Lyft) - Ride share pick-up and drop-off is located at Cal Expo's Main Gate (Heritage Lane and Exposition Blvd.).
Sacramento Regional Transit - Use the SacRT Trip Planner to plan your trip to Heart Health Park! Simply fill in the information requested and Google will determine your best bus trip.
United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 26, 2026
- How Gunnar Studenhofft's Mindset Is Paying off Early in Phoenix - Phoenix Rising FC
- Preview: Rowdies vs Loudoun United - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- 'Man of the People': How Stefan Lukic Became a Fan Favorite for the Black and Gold - FC Tulsa
- Know Before You Go: Republic FC vs. El Paso Locomotive - Sacramento Republic FC
- Roots Remain Undefeated Heading into Saturday Home Contest Versus Orange County SC - Oakland Roots SC
- Match Preview: Brooklyn FC vs Louisville City FC - Brooklyn FC
- Match Preview: TBR vs LDN - Loudoun United FC
- Republic FC Academy to Host Annual Tryouts April 30 & May 1 - Sacramento Republic FC
- MUSC Match Preview: Detroit vs. Charleston - Charleston Battery
- Locomotive Takes Momentum West to Face Sacramento Republic FC - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Braudílio Rodrigues Loaned to One Knoxville SC - Lexington SC
- Game Preview: Rhode Island FC at Miami FC: March 28, 2026 - Rhode Island FC
- Loudoun United FC Bring Matchday Energy to Buffalo Wing Factory for March 28 Watch Party - Loudoun United FC
- Match Preview: Republic FC vs. El Paso Locomotive FC - Sacramento Republic FC
- Lexington SC, Keeneland Partner to Deliver Unforgettable Community Experiences Through Sport - Lexington SC
- Miami FC Dominant in Second Half to Complete 4-2 Comeback over Sporting JAX - Miami FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Sacramento Republic FC Stories
- Know Before You Go: Republic FC vs. El Paso Locomotive
- Republic FC Academy to Host Annual Tryouts April 30 & May 1
- Match Preview: Republic FC vs. El Paso Locomotive FC
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